Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 19 to 23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Jose Ricardo Martinez Mancilla and Patricia Mendez
Frederick Dewayne Duffie and Loveta Santana Reese
Dalton Lane Hess and Jenna Alyse Hampton
Robert Jason Biggs and Danyale Lynn Boone
John Mark Peter Graham Foster and Bailey Brooke White
Isaac Thomas Leist and Brittany Lee Patton
Andrew Lloyd Couture and Emily Nicole Newman
William Heath Sanders and Leslie Anna Marsh
Jose Luis Torres Torres and Flor Gaza Ortega
David Vinson Sims Jr. and Cynthia Ann Matthews
Kyle Kealiikaumana Russell and Alexandrea Dee Jehlen
Blake James Casey and Breanna Lorin Priest
Solomon Aaron Skiles and Courtney Elizabeth Lewis
Blake Clinton Henderson and Krista Marie Kim
Tam Thanh Le and Duyen Thi Bich Vo
Gayle Alvin Horn and Charlotte Denise Johnson
Travis Lee Torres and Whitney Noelle Sanders
Salvador Ortiz Jr. and Ayla Kristine Hitchcock
Erik Simon Vela and Perla E. Lopez
Brandon Michael Eller and Dixie Jolene Burns
Michael Keith Berry Jr. and Virginia Gayle Berry
Damascus Isaiah Reeshard Brooks and Alexandra Gabelle Webb
Juan Jose M. Guerrero and Maria Del Carmen Torres Mendoza
Prentice Malcolm Thomas and Kiauna Dashay Neal
Zachary George Shaner and Erica Lea Mercer
Shannon Everrette Brown and Marlena Rosanne Jackson
Corey O’Keith Thomas and Tresa Lynn Wall