Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 19 to 23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Jose Ricardo Martinez Mancilla and Patricia Mendez

Frederick Dewayne Duffie and Loveta Santana Reese

Dalton Lane Hess and Jenna Alyse Hampton

Robert Jason Biggs and Danyale Lynn Boone

John Mark Peter Graham Foster and Bailey Brooke White

Isaac Thomas Leist and Brittany Lee Patton

Andrew Lloyd Couture and Emily Nicole Newman

William Heath Sanders and Leslie Anna Marsh

Jose Luis Torres Torres and Flor Gaza Ortega

David Vinson Sims Jr. and Cynthia Ann Matthews

Kyle Kealiikaumana Russell and Alexandrea Dee Jehlen

Blake James Casey and Breanna Lorin Priest

Solomon Aaron Skiles and Courtney Elizabeth Lewis

Blake Clinton Henderson and Krista Marie Kim

Tam Thanh Le and Duyen Thi Bich Vo

Gayle Alvin Horn and Charlotte Denise Johnson

Travis Lee Torres and Whitney Noelle Sanders

Salvador Ortiz Jr. and Ayla Kristine Hitchcock

Erik Simon Vela and Perla E. Lopez

Brandon Michael Eller and Dixie Jolene Burns

Michael Keith Berry Jr. and Virginia Gayle Berry

Damascus Isaiah Reeshard Brooks and Alexandra Gabelle Webb

Juan Jose M. Guerrero and Maria Del Carmen Torres Mendoza

Prentice Malcolm Thomas and Kiauna Dashay Neal

Zachary George Shaner and Erica Lea Mercer

Shannon Everrette Brown and Marlena Rosanne Jackson

Corey O’Keith Thomas and Tresa Lynn Wall

Tags