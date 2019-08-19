Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 5 to 9 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

James Sproule Lynch Jr. and Angelia Mae Turner

Daniel Alejandro Bolanos and Logan Chyenne Goff

Michael James Schwartz and Melissa Sue Williams

Cameron Rhett McDowell and Kayla Ann Zillman

Alvarado Norberto Barrientos and Ovalle Otilia Sosa

Elvin Dolores Lemus and Brianna Shian Garza

Luis Julian Gonzalez Rivas and Anahi Ibarra

David Matthew Vanhoose and Christy Marie Demmitt

Tederio Eugene Freeney and Tonais Lynn Waters

Karl Edwin Kilgore and Brenda Marie Vozza

Aaron Donshrea Collins and Latanya Monae Wright

Ronald Albert Horaney and Jordan Aleese Allred

David Johnathon Jobe and Lowri Elyn Gowing

Zachery Joseph Holmes and Megan Gilley

Michael Brandon Tynan and Maria Carmen Ontiveros

Steven Charles Roberts and Nino Jessica Alvarado

Christopher Hill and Jill Hopkins Wright

Gregory Austin Robinson and Jolene Marie Mohr

Corey Allen Smith and Ashlee Gayle Prewitt

David Lawayne Roberts and Chelsea Larae Owens

Huriel Robles and Kelsey Alyssa Sandoval

Brandon Cole Burkett and Tonia Nicole Weber

Rufus Jonathan Smith and Raven Latane Ford

