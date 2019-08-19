Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 5 to 9 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
James Sproule Lynch Jr. and Angelia Mae Turner
Daniel Alejandro Bolanos and Logan Chyenne Goff
Michael James Schwartz and Melissa Sue Williams
Cameron Rhett McDowell and Kayla Ann Zillman
Alvarado Norberto Barrientos and Ovalle Otilia Sosa
Elvin Dolores Lemus and Brianna Shian Garza
Luis Julian Gonzalez Rivas and Anahi Ibarra
David Matthew Vanhoose and Christy Marie Demmitt
Tederio Eugene Freeney and Tonais Lynn Waters
Karl Edwin Kilgore and Brenda Marie Vozza
Aaron Donshrea Collins and Latanya Monae Wright
Ronald Albert Horaney and Jordan Aleese Allred
David Johnathon Jobe and Lowri Elyn Gowing
Zachery Joseph Holmes and Megan Gilley
Michael Brandon Tynan and Maria Carmen Ontiveros
Steven Charles Roberts and Nino Jessica Alvarado
Christopher Hill and Jill Hopkins Wright
Gregory Austin Robinson and Jolene Marie Mohr
Corey Allen Smith and Ashlee Gayle Prewitt
David Lawayne Roberts and Chelsea Larae Owens
Huriel Robles and Kelsey Alyssa Sandoval
Brandon Cole Burkett and Tonia Nicole Weber
Rufus Jonathan Smith and Raven Latane Ford