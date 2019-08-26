Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 12 to 16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Nicholas Tyler Killgore and Jayde McKinsey Morgan

Johnny Merle Pilgrim and Jennifer Denise Holman

Michael Dakota Spradlin and Paige Laree Thornton

Mitchell Lain Gunby and Suzanne Clark Goodwin

Julian Mondragon Barrios and Maritza Elizabeth Garcia Galdamez

Jose Octavio Barron and Esperanza Ledezma Blas

David Michael Jordan and Katherine Rebecca Calhoun

Joseph Esmarquis Williams and Latoyia Nicole Hawkins

Joe Nathan Roberts and Gladys M. Hurd

Herbert Daniel Hardy and Amanda Renea Hawkins

Ghislain Josimar Wassu Wassu and Erna Biegaing

Jason Robert Morton and Tiffany Michelle Thomas

Benjamin Gurganus and Linda Swindell Page

Alexis Eduardo Torres and Deysy Arely Perez

Alan Dale Allgood and Catherine Elizabeth Jennings

Carlos A. Tello Parra and Luisa Esmeralda Berumen Palmas

Jesus Paez Perez and Josefina Ramirez

Jennie Lee McCoy and Angel Ann Osteen

David Edward Finkle and Laura Dionne Payne

Christopher Hill Teer and Haleigh Dawn Bill

Joshua Drew Green and Courtney Joann Oppenheimer

Dilvio Anibal Miranda and Kathreen Lynn-Mead Bridges

Dustin Lee Hill and Maria Isabel Medina

Christopher Cleveland Berry and Summer Ashley James

Austin Taylor Redd and Stevi Nicole Slaughter

Leonard Wayne Nugent Jr. and Cortes Ruben Gamez

