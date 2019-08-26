Marriage licenses filed from Aug. 12 to 16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Nicholas Tyler Killgore and Jayde McKinsey Morgan
Johnny Merle Pilgrim and Jennifer Denise Holman
Michael Dakota Spradlin and Paige Laree Thornton
Mitchell Lain Gunby and Suzanne Clark Goodwin
Julian Mondragon Barrios and Maritza Elizabeth Garcia Galdamez
Jose Octavio Barron and Esperanza Ledezma Blas
David Michael Jordan and Katherine Rebecca Calhoun
Joseph Esmarquis Williams and Latoyia Nicole Hawkins
Joe Nathan Roberts and Gladys M. Hurd
Herbert Daniel Hardy and Amanda Renea Hawkins
Ghislain Josimar Wassu Wassu and Erna Biegaing
Jason Robert Morton and Tiffany Michelle Thomas
Benjamin Gurganus and Linda Swindell Page
Alexis Eduardo Torres and Deysy Arely Perez
Alan Dale Allgood and Catherine Elizabeth Jennings
Carlos A. Tello Parra and Luisa Esmeralda Berumen Palmas
Jesus Paez Perez and Josefina Ramirez
Jennie Lee McCoy and Angel Ann Osteen
David Edward Finkle and Laura Dionne Payne
Christopher Hill Teer and Haleigh Dawn Bill
Joshua Drew Green and Courtney Joann Oppenheimer
Dilvio Anibal Miranda and Kathreen Lynn-Mead Bridges
Dustin Lee Hill and Maria Isabel Medina
Christopher Cleveland Berry and Summer Ashley James
Austin Taylor Redd and Stevi Nicole Slaughter
Leonard Wayne Nugent Jr. and Cortes Ruben Gamez