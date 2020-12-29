Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Robert Dale Spicer II and Alyssa Marie Black
Joshua Daniel Mosley and Natasha Marie Amador
John Daniel Odom and Kasey Marie McGough
Austin James Thompson and Brittany Michelle Kendrick
Jonah Ondrasik Kral and Courtney Breanne Gipson
TreQuawen Shavontae Lane and Chantashani L. Crockett
Brendan Scott Kinser and Kourtney Dee Jackson
John David Thaxton Jr. and Adelina Salas
Gregory King Ellisor and Kimberly Davis Quinn
Japheth Anthony Baya and Dianita Laverne Smith
Daniel Allen Cato and Teresa Freeman Bowers
Christopher Shane Bonner and Amanda Kaye St. Clair
Steven Leon Johnston and Katheryn Alice Courville
Nathan Raymond Waddel and April Denise Shaw
Darrin Dwain Miller and Sammie Jo Oller
Dustin Chet Arnn and Leann Marie Buckley
Casey Lynn Stanberry and Emilee Ann Bailey