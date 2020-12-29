Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Robert Dale Spicer II and Alyssa Marie Black

Joshua Daniel Mosley and Natasha Marie Amador

John Daniel Odom and Kasey Marie McGough

Austin James Thompson and Brittany Michelle Kendrick

Jonah Ondrasik Kral and Courtney Breanne Gipson

TreQuawen Shavontae Lane and Chantashani L. Crockett

Brendan Scott Kinser and Kourtney Dee Jackson

John David Thaxton Jr. and Adelina Salas

Gregory King Ellisor and Kimberly Davis Quinn

Japheth Anthony Baya and Dianita Laverne Smith

Daniel Allen Cato and Teresa Freeman Bowers

Christopher Shane Bonner and Amanda Kaye St. Clair

Steven Leon Johnston and Katheryn Alice Courville

Nathan Raymond Waddel and April Denise Shaw

Darrin Dwain Miller and Sammie Jo Oller

Dustin Chet Arnn and Leann Marie Buckley

Casey Lynn Stanberry and Emilee Ann Bailey

