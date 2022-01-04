Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Cory Michael Newsom and Olivia Caroline Barry
Shaun Patrick Sullivan and Taylor Marie Ragan
Christopher M. McIlveene and Kelsey Lynn Flowers
Mark Allen Burrow Jr. and Summer Rachelle Stone
Kenneth Thomas Debauche Shuff and Melinda Jean Cloudy
Julio Angel Rubbet Jr. and Audrea Lynn Woods
John Charles Larimer and Anna Louise Collie
James Reed Brown and Rachel Anne Wainwright
Raymond Jay Lim and Meyeon Kim
Justin Lee Boggus and Emily Lynn Allen
Aaron Charles Dobbins and Jasmine Tyrell Venters
Dwayne Leftridge and Lashuna Nicole Halton
Angela Denyce Thomas and Regina Kae Tullos
Steven Criag Hicks and Stephanie Nicole Witherspoon
John Ryan Whitfield and Brooke Shantel Whitfield
Chad Aaron Schmucker and Cassandra Lynn Mandry
Shawn Keith Slack and Theresa Ann Floyd
David Alan Macklin and Alixandria Kaye King