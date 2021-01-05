Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Joshua Cole Ewald and Keira Nicole Eynon
Jacob Christopher Braley and Christi Melissa Gallagher
Noah Patrick Kinstley Barnes and Brittney Marie Crawford
Justin Odis Griffith and Casie Nichole Ward
Thomas Lee Lewis and Marrisa Dianne Coats
Troy Neal Terrell and Tiffany Alyce Roe
Ha Tu Thanh and Ha Trinh Thi Tuvet
Awele Peter Kachikwu and Elva Yadira Saucedo Jacobo
Matthew Wayne Wilkins and Sherry Lynn Paetznick
Gerald Emanuel Cox and Laronica Neshave Williams
Austin Robert Beaver and Lydia Ruth Wallis
Coby James Holt and Sidney Lea Andrade
Moises Garza and Randi Noel Moore
Jack Barrington Slack and Josephine Victoria Kendall
Juedaih Kani Aron Vines and Aja Gail Franklin
Jerry Wayne Angton Jr. and Kathleen Marie Shoemaker
Carlus Demetrice King and Antoya Charlotta Strange
Eric Matthew Griffith and Rosario Erika Paramo Martinez
Kelbey Linn Glover and Lauren Elizabeth Smith