Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Joshua Cole Ewald and Keira Nicole Eynon

Jacob Christopher Braley and Christi Melissa Gallagher

Noah Patrick Kinstley Barnes and Brittney Marie Crawford

Justin Odis Griffith and Casie Nichole Ward

Thomas Lee Lewis and Marrisa Dianne Coats

Troy Neal Terrell and Tiffany Alyce Roe

Ha Tu Thanh and Ha Trinh Thi Tuvet

Awele Peter Kachikwu and Elva Yadira Saucedo Jacobo

Matthew Wayne Wilkins and Sherry Lynn Paetznick

Gerald Emanuel Cox and Laronica Neshave Williams

Austin Robert Beaver and Lydia Ruth Wallis

Coby James Holt and Sidney Lea Andrade

Moises Garza and Randi Noel Moore

Jack Barrington Slack and Josephine Victoria Kendall

Juedaih Kani Aron Vines and Aja Gail Franklin

Jerry Wayne Angton Jr. and Kathleen Marie Shoemaker

Carlus Demetrice King and Antoya Charlotta Strange

Eric Matthew Griffith and Rosario Erika Paramo Martinez

Kelbey Linn Glover and Lauren Elizabeth Smith

