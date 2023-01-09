Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 26-30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Dwayne Patrick Rusk and Lajuna Lynette Rusk
Brian Timothy Thompson and Andrea Latice Harnage
Nicholas Ryan Sexton and Anna Elizabeth Clark
Phillip Marshall Branim and Stacey Deann Walton
James Henry Roberts and Sharon Johnson Booth
Joshua James Edmonson and Magen Rae Edmonson
Jose Humberto Ramirez Guerrero and Ana Torres
John Eldon Vineyard and Patricia Musgrove Hatten
Jesse Michael Howell and Tyra Coran Greer
Corey Dewayne Griffie and Amber Lynn Chism
Jacob Anthony Machen and Taylor Nicole Panuco
Tre Devante Brookins and Destiny Lashaun Johnson
Ricky Dale Shackelford and Dorothy Laray Gonerway
Austin Lee Williams and McKayla Nadine Morrison
Trey Marcell Jeans and Caitlyn Leigh Henry
Matthew Clark Hosey and Bryanna Rose King
Trenton Dean Briggs and Katie Beth Woods
Terry Glenn Dotrey and Kendra Washington Darden
Robert Landell Square and Cartrina Michelle Williams
Patrick Blake Carroll and Emily Nicole Adamson
Fabian Lopez and Colby Lee Snyder
Taylor Lee Gill and Zoee Elyse Duffey
Jason David Zimmerman and Jennifer Dawn McCannon