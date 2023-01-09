Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 26-30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Dwayne Patrick Rusk and Lajuna Lynette Rusk

Brian Timothy Thompson and Andrea Latice Harnage

Nicholas Ryan Sexton and Anna Elizabeth Clark

Phillip Marshall Branim and Stacey Deann Walton

James Henry Roberts and Sharon Johnson Booth

Joshua James Edmonson and Magen Rae Edmonson

Jose Humberto Ramirez Guerrero and Ana Torres

John Eldon Vineyard and Patricia Musgrove Hatten 

Jesse Michael Howell and Tyra Coran Greer

Corey Dewayne Griffie and Amber Lynn Chism

Jacob Anthony Machen and Taylor Nicole Panuco

Tre Devante Brookins and Destiny Lashaun Johnson

Ricky Dale Shackelford and Dorothy Laray Gonerway

Austin Lee Williams and McKayla Nadine Morrison

Trey Marcell Jeans and Caitlyn Leigh Henry 

Matthew Clark Hosey and Bryanna Rose King

Trenton Dean Briggs and Katie Beth Woods

Terry Glenn Dotrey and Kendra Washington Darden

Robert Landell Square and Cartrina Michelle Williams

Patrick Blake Carroll and Emily Nicole Adamson 

Fabian Lopez and Colby Lee Snyder

Taylor Lee Gill and Zoee Elyse Duffey

Jason David Zimmerman and Jennifer Dawn McCannon

