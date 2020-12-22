Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Brian Dalton Grinstead and Baleigh Grace Barnes
Kevin Layne Hill and Katie Lee Willsie
Richard Dixon Wilson and Karen Daigle Singh
Tracy Wayne Copeland and Kalie Erin Kinlaw
Juan Antonio Davila Perez and Maria Sarai Chavez Juarez
Austin Peter Jones and Anna Claire Stanton
Michael Aaron Olson and Angelica Marie Steward
Marian Loretta Pace and Sondra Gail Rolater
Samuel Gerardo Gomez and Kayla Nahid Cervantes
Nathan Allen Flowers and Hailey Marie Bradley
Isac Alejandro Rendon and Brittany Yolanda Lopez
Shawn Carl Gaitan and Miranda Michelle Simmons
Jet Trevino and Tonya Therese Smith
Kenneth Wayne Laxton and Sheena Amanda Stephens
Donald James Simon Jr. and Misty Jo Merrill
Anjelica Maria Amaro and Alexis Mabel Guzman
William Duston Birchfield and Jessica Louise Mitchell
Michael Edward Baker and Victoria Ann Owens
Krisjon Douglas Phillips and Lindsey Leigh Slater
Demario Jevel Stewart and Chasity Simone Williams
Zachary Wayne Ervin and Abbey Elizabeth Bybel
Crispin Garcia-Morales and Laura Delia Contreras Cedillo
Qammar Ali Siddique and Alicia Reyes
Fonzell Jackson Jr. and Resheda Annette Warren
Guadalupe Tobar Sanchez and Kindal Rose Downey