Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Brian Dalton Grinstead and Baleigh Grace Barnes

Kevin Layne Hill and Katie Lee Willsie

Richard Dixon Wilson and Karen Daigle Singh

Tracy Wayne Copeland and Kalie Erin Kinlaw

Juan Antonio Davila Perez and Maria Sarai Chavez Juarez

Austin Peter Jones and Anna Claire Stanton

Michael Aaron Olson and Angelica Marie Steward

Marian Loretta Pace and Sondra Gail Rolater

Samuel Gerardo Gomez and Kayla Nahid Cervantes

Nathan Allen Flowers and Hailey Marie Bradley

Isac Alejandro Rendon and Brittany Yolanda Lopez

Shawn Carl Gaitan and Miranda Michelle Simmons

Jet Trevino and Tonya Therese Smith

Kenneth Wayne Laxton and Sheena Amanda Stephens

Donald James Simon Jr. and Misty Jo Merrill

Anjelica Maria Amaro and Alexis Mabel Guzman

William Duston Birchfield and Jessica Louise Mitchell

Michael Edward Baker and Victoria Ann Owens

Krisjon Douglas Phillips and Lindsey Leigh Slater

Demario Jevel Stewart and Chasity Simone Williams

Zachary Wayne Ervin and Abbey Elizabeth Bybel

Crispin Garcia-Morales and Laura Delia Contreras Cedillo

Qammar Ali Siddique and Alicia Reyes

Fonzell Jackson Jr. and Resheda Annette Warren

Guadalupe Tobar Sanchez and Kindal Rose Downey


Tags