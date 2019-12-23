Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 9 to 13 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Michael Joe Richardson and Reyna Carolina Molina

Brent Lee Thompson and Debra Ann Parker

Tareq Khaldoon Alali and Kimberly Nicole McClenan

Miguel Angel Hernandez Jimenez and Erika Gutierrez Vences

Michael Jerome Bennett and Jacqueline Jenell Hill

Donaciano Berrego Delabra and Genesis Andrade

Matthew Wayne Courtney and Payton Annise Smith

Jeffrey Alan Ransom and Teresa Ann Bainter

Barry Leon Hunter and Michele Lynn Dawson

Guadalupe Mojica Ramse and Miriam Contreras Cedillo

Michael Edward Walke and Diane Michele Adams

Byron Gail Henson and Carmen Tracy Ellis

Austin Reese Kimbrough and Caitlyn Layne Jenkins

