Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Stephen Russell Douthit and Brigette Ellen Brown

Rondarien Lemond Reed and Katesha Shanta Fields

Carl Henry Richardson and Emmarose Elizabeth Thrash

Marion Lavert Shelley and Sybil Wiggins Vickers

Blake Allen Clampitt and Randee Lynn Tyree

Marty Glen McDaniel and Christi Michele Burks

Ronald Miguel Smith-Cerda and Stephanie Leanne Sherman

Dalton Shane Brewer and Keeli Nicole Pyles

Kenneth Scott Bobbitt and Laura Ryan Bobbitt

Stephen O’Neal Holly and Mary Yolanda Doty

Kyle Evan Molpus and Marlenne K. Benitez-Sanchez

Zachary Nick Bailey and Kelsey Nicole Williams

Stanley A. Chandarlis Jr. and Chelsey Nicole Gossage

Brian Clay Slaughter and Lea Ann Slaughter

James Lee Speakes and Love Lyn Dominice Cayamba

Wilson Lloyd Rogers and Yolanda Itzel Rodriguez

Mark Lynn Brannon and Jennifer Lynn Brown

Colton Heath Logan and Aubrie McKayla Terry

Dakota Dustin Donovan and Ty Margaret Edmondson

Imed Zorgati and Marimar Flores Vazquez

Logan Douglas Skinner and Kaylee Christine Edgecombe

Cullen Danial Hamblen and Celia Cabrera Aviles

Timothy Vincent Edmondson and Libby Danette Lanford

