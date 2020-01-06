Marriage licenses filed from Dec. 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Stephen Russell Douthit and Brigette Ellen Brown
Rondarien Lemond Reed and Katesha Shanta Fields
Carl Henry Richardson and Emmarose Elizabeth Thrash
Marion Lavert Shelley and Sybil Wiggins Vickers
Blake Allen Clampitt and Randee Lynn Tyree
Marty Glen McDaniel and Christi Michele Burks
Ronald Miguel Smith-Cerda and Stephanie Leanne Sherman
Dalton Shane Brewer and Keeli Nicole Pyles
Kenneth Scott Bobbitt and Laura Ryan Bobbitt
Stephen O’Neal Holly and Mary Yolanda Doty
Kyle Evan Molpus and Marlenne K. Benitez-Sanchez
Zachary Nick Bailey and Kelsey Nicole Williams
Stanley A. Chandarlis Jr. and Chelsey Nicole Gossage
Brian Clay Slaughter and Lea Ann Slaughter
James Lee Speakes and Love Lyn Dominice Cayamba
Wilson Lloyd Rogers and Yolanda Itzel Rodriguez
Mark Lynn Brannon and Jennifer Lynn Brown
Colton Heath Logan and Aubrie McKayla Terry
Dakota Dustin Donovan and Ty Margaret Edmondson
Imed Zorgati and Marimar Flores Vazquez
Logan Douglas Skinner and Kaylee Christine Edgecombe
Cullen Danial Hamblen and Celia Cabrera Aviles
Timothy Vincent Edmondson and Libby Danette Lanford