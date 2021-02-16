Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 1 to 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Valentine Hernandez and Mariana Perez Perez

James David Simmons and Susan Rebecca Williams

James Micheal Crout and Katie Lynn Maris

John Wesley Bennett and Twana Joy Leger

Erik Alan Torres Mar and Dayanara Gil Carranza

Brian Lee Nelson and Natasha Gynn Ferguson

Cole Stuart Barton and Emily Jordan Davis

Michael Bain Timmins and Angela Mignon Harvey

Roderick Alan Coats and Wyezesha Tytarist Reed

Jeremy Drew Sandoval and Hillarie Lee Endsley

Jared Alan Gobert and Cori Shea Lay

Samuel Sosa and Denise Troyanos Guerrero

Patrick Elgin Washington and Andra Rochelle Connor

Jarrett Walker Bradberry and Bethanee Kathleen Johnson

Kaleb Grooms and Carolina Nichole Medina

Rudy Don McFarland and Sonya Leath Hutto

