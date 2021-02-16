Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 1 to 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Valentine Hernandez and Mariana Perez Perez
James David Simmons and Susan Rebecca Williams
James Micheal Crout and Katie Lynn Maris
John Wesley Bennett and Twana Joy Leger
Erik Alan Torres Mar and Dayanara Gil Carranza
Brian Lee Nelson and Natasha Gynn Ferguson
Cole Stuart Barton and Emily Jordan Davis
Michael Bain Timmins and Angela Mignon Harvey
Roderick Alan Coats and Wyezesha Tytarist Reed
Jeremy Drew Sandoval and Hillarie Lee Endsley
Jared Alan Gobert and Cori Shea Lay
Samuel Sosa and Denise Troyanos Guerrero
Patrick Elgin Washington and Andra Rochelle Connor
Jarrett Walker Bradberry and Bethanee Kathleen Johnson
Kaleb Grooms and Carolina Nichole Medina
Rudy Don McFarland and Sonya Leath Hutto