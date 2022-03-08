Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 21-25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jose Manuel Mercado Diaz and Hailey Brooke Upchurch

Eyon Klevan Rougier and Luz Del Carmen Cuero Daza

Daniel Westphal Channon and Allison Grace Bayne

Albert Hollis Woods and Charlotte Ann Blaylock

Jason Kyle Martin and Alexandria Eve Hansley

Brandon Scott Jordan and Christine Elise Easter

Juan Jesus Gonzales Giles and Joneily Marie Rosa Rivera

Dillon Matthew Penn and Ivory Denee Good

Michael Anthony Saviano and Linda Sue Jefcoat

Jonathon David Fountain and Shannon Kaye McDuffie

Lonnie Doyle Malone and Megan Joan Lopez

Bryan Russell Groover and Sara Michelle Peymon

Justin Baus Phenix and Stephani Alyssa Glasgow

Eddie Terrell McMillion and Equita Ykeshiah Williams

Timothy Wayne Good and Dana Russell Webb

Seth Allen Seabolt and Reagan Alexa Isonhood

Pablo Ponce Bocanegra and Catarina Ashlin Tamez

Hunter Preston Cheatham and Makinzie Jade Cammack

Colton Jade Freeman and Kaitlyn Rayann Grindle

John David Nichols and Mandy Natasha Nuoffer

Thomas Cole Price and Autumn Renee Parker

Travis William Church and Ashley Renae Jowers

Huerta Ricardo Juarez and Anacaren Nunez Sanchez

Carlos I. Medrano and Amanda Nicole Boyter

Michael Alexander Dasilva and Damaris Lilyana Gaitan

Israel Lamar Green and Sensiria Betral Brown

Larry Dale Maxon and Ashley Renee Knight

