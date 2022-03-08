Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 21-25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jose Manuel Mercado Diaz and Hailey Brooke Upchurch
Eyon Klevan Rougier and Luz Del Carmen Cuero Daza
Daniel Westphal Channon and Allison Grace Bayne
Albert Hollis Woods and Charlotte Ann Blaylock
Jason Kyle Martin and Alexandria Eve Hansley
Brandon Scott Jordan and Christine Elise Easter
Juan Jesus Gonzales Giles and Joneily Marie Rosa Rivera
Dillon Matthew Penn and Ivory Denee Good
Michael Anthony Saviano and Linda Sue Jefcoat
Jonathon David Fountain and Shannon Kaye McDuffie
Lonnie Doyle Malone and Megan Joan Lopez
Bryan Russell Groover and Sara Michelle Peymon
Justin Baus Phenix and Stephani Alyssa Glasgow
Eddie Terrell McMillion and Equita Ykeshiah Williams
Timothy Wayne Good and Dana Russell Webb
Seth Allen Seabolt and Reagan Alexa Isonhood
Pablo Ponce Bocanegra and Catarina Ashlin Tamez
Hunter Preston Cheatham and Makinzie Jade Cammack
Colton Jade Freeman and Kaitlyn Rayann Grindle
John David Nichols and Mandy Natasha Nuoffer
Thomas Cole Price and Autumn Renee Parker
Travis William Church and Ashley Renae Jowers
Huerta Ricardo Juarez and Anacaren Nunez Sanchez
Carlos I. Medrano and Amanda Nicole Boyter
Michael Alexander Dasilva and Damaris Lilyana Gaitan
Israel Lamar Green and Sensiria Betral Brown
Larry Dale Maxon and Ashley Renee Knight