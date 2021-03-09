Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 22 to 26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Ryan Alexander Cobb and Tori Marie Brown
Timothy David Worley and Mary Elizabeth Sparks
Davis Brent Bull and Victoria Nicole Skender
Sergio Santana and Anna Reno
Diaz Jovany Bustillos and Nataly Kasandra Lopez Gonzalez
Donald Lee Burrow and Ashley Kathleen Turner
John Carl Freer and Kristy Michelle Adams
Elijah Kelly Hency and Cheyann Marie Hudson
Blair Dorsey Fernandez and Emily Kate Pierce
Carreno Rafael Lopez and Nieto Macaria Vazquez
Michael Bryan Howell and Amanda Michelle Peables
Devane Lewis Clark and Lasandra Shameaka Easley
Jeffrey Mitchell Jones and Natalie Renee Boucher
Anthony Joe Bell and Teal Salaune Welch
Douglas Charles Schwartz and Courtney Renee Walsh
Bradley Thomas Lemond and Kaytlin Carolaine Parrymore