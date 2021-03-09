Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 22 to 26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Ryan Alexander Cobb and Tori Marie Brown

Timothy David Worley and Mary Elizabeth Sparks

Davis Brent Bull and Victoria Nicole Skender

Sergio Santana and Anna Reno

Diaz Jovany Bustillos and Nataly Kasandra Lopez Gonzalez

Donald Lee Burrow and Ashley Kathleen Turner

John Carl Freer and Kristy Michelle Adams

Elijah Kelly Hency and Cheyann Marie Hudson

Blair Dorsey Fernandez and Emily Kate Pierce

Carreno Rafael Lopez and Nieto Macaria Vazquez

Michael Bryan Howell and Amanda Michelle Peables

Devane Lewis Clark and Lasandra Shameaka Easley

Jeffrey Mitchell Jones and Natalie Renee Boucher

Anthony Joe Bell and Teal Salaune Welch

Douglas Charles Schwartz and Courtney Renee Walsh

Bradley Thomas Lemond and Kaytlin Carolaine Parrymore

