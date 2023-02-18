Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 6-10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Damien Jerel Wesley and Eboni Lavon Turner
Cory Lee Beard and Jessica Elizabeth Meadows
David Raymond Benson and Tina Cameron Wildt
Whitney Danielle Crosswhite and Haley Ann Nix
Cory Michael Newsom and Olivia Caroline Barry
David James McDowell and Brittany Nicole Johnson
David Shannon Dickson and Amber Elizabeth Heffner
Mason Wayne Simmons and Jalisa Brene Beard
Avila Jesus Mateos and Lisa Ann Valero
Jerico Josue Gomez Blanco and Diana Lizeth Gonzalez Espinoza
Jeremiah Mark Treibel and Jasey Ann Beddingfield
Rodney Wayne Yarbrough and Suzanne Cristina Nourse
James Eric Maines and Kayla Leeann Bridwell
Jacob Matthew Warren and Ashley Nicole Bell