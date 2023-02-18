Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 6-10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Damien Jerel Wesley and Eboni Lavon Turner

Cory Lee Beard and Jessica Elizabeth Meadows

David Raymond Benson and Tina Cameron Wildt

Whitney Danielle Crosswhite and Haley Ann Nix

Cory Michael Newsom and Olivia Caroline Barry

David James McDowell and Brittany Nicole Johnson

David Shannon Dickson and Amber Elizabeth Heffner

Mason Wayne Simmons and Jalisa Brene Beard

Avila Jesus Mateos and Lisa Ann Valero

Jerico Josue Gomez Blanco and Diana Lizeth Gonzalez Espinoza

Jeremiah Mark Treibel and Jasey Ann Beddingfield

Rodney Wayne Yarbrough and Suzanne Cristina Nourse

James Eric Maines and Kayla Leeann Bridwell

Jacob Matthew Warren and Ashley Nicole Bell

