Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 7-11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Ivan G. Rojas Ramos and Crystal Lopez

Edward Dewayne Brager Jr. and Kaya Shamir Brown

William Neal Sanderford and Kathleen Fay Sanderford

Quencie Elizabeth Garrett and Destiny Jean Michelle Bobo

Michael Christopher Wirsching and Carmen Munos Rodriguez

Kourtney Katrice Hensley and Tiona Nicole Love

Andres Alonso Huerta and Maria Del Rosario Hernandez Morales

Louie Keith Warren and Joy Sue Young

Michael Scroggins and Treva Lagail Walker

Shawn Keith Slack and Theresa Ann Floyd

Christopher John Martin and Xena Magali Portales Moreno

Brandon OBryan Templeton and Keva Nicole Brown

George Anthony and Angelia Patrice White

Jeffery Lane Waits and Melissa Erin Wyatt

Jeremy Joseph Tarpley and Serena Angeli Coleman

Durward Lattie Bell Jr. and Monica Truitt Erickson

William Earnest Axenfield and Stephen Kelly Dunn

Joshua Wayne Wright and Mary Olivia Joslin

Wesley Ryan Meyer and Courtney Danielle Strong

Logan Nathaniel Nicol and Catie Elizabeth Macfall

Mark Alexander Varela and Mindi Leann Smith

Clinton Eugene Curtis III and Jezz Cree Thompson

Maurie Alan McCalman and Lauren Claire Cammack

Jacobie Kieon Arvey Vidal and Ciarra Ceziree Woodside

Recommended for You


Tags