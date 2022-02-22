Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 7-11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Ivan G. Rojas Ramos and Crystal Lopez
Edward Dewayne Brager Jr. and Kaya Shamir Brown
William Neal Sanderford and Kathleen Fay Sanderford
Quencie Elizabeth Garrett and Destiny Jean Michelle Bobo
Michael Christopher Wirsching and Carmen Munos Rodriguez
Kourtney Katrice Hensley and Tiona Nicole Love
Andres Alonso Huerta and Maria Del Rosario Hernandez Morales
Louie Keith Warren and Joy Sue Young
Michael Scroggins and Treva Lagail Walker
Shawn Keith Slack and Theresa Ann Floyd
Christopher John Martin and Xena Magali Portales Moreno
Brandon OBryan Templeton and Keva Nicole Brown
George Anthony and Angelia Patrice White
Jeffery Lane Waits and Melissa Erin Wyatt
Jeremy Joseph Tarpley and Serena Angeli Coleman
Durward Lattie Bell Jr. and Monica Truitt Erickson
William Earnest Axenfield and Stephen Kelly Dunn
Joshua Wayne Wright and Mary Olivia Joslin
Wesley Ryan Meyer and Courtney Danielle Strong
Logan Nathaniel Nicol and Catie Elizabeth Macfall
Mark Alexander Varela and Mindi Leann Smith
Clinton Eugene Curtis III and Jezz Cree Thompson
Maurie Alan McCalman and Lauren Claire Cammack
Jacobie Kieon Arvey Vidal and Ciarra Ceziree Woodside