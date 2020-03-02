Marrgiage licenses filed from Feb. 17 to 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Michael Dwane Hicks and Misty Diane Johns

James Dennis Whitehurst and Molly Tompkins

Emilio Aviles Hernando and Mareva Ingaill Barrett

Joey Levell Broughton and Teresa Braziel Weaver

James Brad McPherson and Jennifer Renee Jobe

Antonio Manuel Rodriguez and Frances Katherine Messer

Stephen Rhea Morgan Wooldridge and Rayven Nichole Montgomery

Devvyn Dwayne Eddington and Carlita Mechelle Frazier

Richard Thomas Watson and Jaclyn Marie Brain

Rowdie Scott Mullins and Katherine Elizabeth Love

Tomas Agustin Gimenez and Maria Jose Pena Moron

Jason Earl Walker and Tabitha Ann Austin

Christopher A. Wadlington and Tracey Ann Brown

Chase Jermaine Neal and Jessica Wynn Mangrum

Cullen Mathew Hippler and Kay Lynn Tanner

Brandon Lee Northcutt and Cathy Renea Neely

Kevin Ryan O’Connor and Kayleigh Elizabeth Mayhall

Jonathan Lloyd Hodson and Ashlea Snow Langley

Keyon Dewayne Brown and Tania Latryce Sparks

Wesley Ryan Tucker and Sherica Dawn Gutierrez

