Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 24 to 28 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Benjamin Keeler Jones and Charity Carroll McDaniel
Muhi Zubayed Mottaleb and Marina Ali
Jason Leroy Romine and Carol Ann Gilchrest
Cecil Clay Bledsoe and Yzuri Anne Williams
Alberto Arvizu Arvizu and Deborah Jean Alford
John Jerald Roberts and Joshua Scott Bronstad
Trevor Daniel Vandoren and Madison Makaine Perkins
Paul Ngoc Nguyen and Shawn Alisa Mercer
James Neil Moss and Linda Lou Crockett
Michael Eugene League and Stacy Lorraine Smith
Uriel Rodriguez and Maria Jasmin Villela
Cameron Lakeith Jones and Stephanie Evon Scott
Aaron Wayne Thacker and Hillary Page Farrer
Savankumar Dahyabhai Patel and Rinakumari Jitendrabhai Patel
Christopher Shane Ballenger and Jessica Renee Hurst
Joseph Dylan Watts and Sydney Taylor Holland
Ronny Dean Kerr Jr. and Kimberly Nicole Kerr
Ivan Guerrero Urias and Lesli Lee Olivan
Rodrick Lynn Taylor and Kimberly Maira Dimples Edwards
Garrett Cole Gill and Kearsten Taylor Lambert
Paul William Atteberry and Stephanie Danielle Fortenberry
Clarence Burtle Coontz and Katherine Cecilia Devona
Thomas Joseph Kelly Jr. and Sally Ann Adkisson
Michael Anthony McElroy and Flecia Renee Ramirez
Raymond Lee Campbell and Annabelle Marie Bourgeois
Donald Lee Martin and Nancy Davis Taylor
Dustin Blake Luman and Lillian Nicole Wingate
Dillon Cole Linson and Lauren Elizabeth Van Burkleo