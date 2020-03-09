Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 24 to 28 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Benjamin Keeler Jones and Charity Carroll McDaniel

Muhi Zubayed Mottaleb and Marina Ali

Jason Leroy Romine and Carol Ann Gilchrest

Cecil Clay Bledsoe and Yzuri Anne Williams

Alberto Arvizu Arvizu and Deborah Jean Alford

John Jerald Roberts and Joshua Scott Bronstad

Trevor Daniel Vandoren and Madison Makaine Perkins

Paul Ngoc Nguyen and Shawn Alisa Mercer

James Neil Moss and Linda Lou Crockett

Michael Eugene League and Stacy Lorraine Smith

Uriel Rodriguez and Maria Jasmin Villela

Cameron Lakeith Jones and Stephanie Evon Scott

Aaron Wayne Thacker and Hillary Page Farrer

Savankumar Dahyabhai Patel and Rinakumari Jitendrabhai Patel

Christopher Shane Ballenger and Jessica Renee Hurst

Joseph Dylan Watts and Sydney Taylor Holland

Ronny Dean Kerr Jr. and Kimberly Nicole Kerr

Ivan Guerrero Urias and Lesli Lee Olivan

Rodrick Lynn Taylor and Kimberly Maira Dimples Edwards

Garrett Cole Gill and Kearsten Taylor Lambert

Paul William Atteberry and Stephanie Danielle Fortenberry

Clarence Burtle Coontz and Katherine Cecilia Devona

Thomas Joseph Kelly Jr. and Sally Ann Adkisson

Michael Anthony McElroy and Flecia Renee Ramirez

Raymond Lee Campbell and Annabelle Marie Bourgeois

Donald Lee Martin and Nancy Davis Taylor

Dustin Blake Luman and Lillian Nicole Wingate

Dillon Cole Linson and Lauren Elizabeth Van Burkleo

Tags