Marriage licenses filed from Feb. 3 to 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Harvey Lance Pharis and Veronica Shults
Thomas Francis Murphy and Holly Annissa Smith
Zack Edward Vinh and Wanda Michelle Taylor
Justin Duane Fisher and Brittany Dawn Strickland
Wavie Theodore Canterbery and Trina Marie Jackson
Christian Ty Miller and Mary Elizabeth Russell
Terry Dewayne Freeman and Kimberly Ann Miller
Brian Nicholas Garza and Kristy Dale Tyler
Caleb Cole Cypress and Alexandra Baylee McDivit
George Edward Wilson and Wendy Paola Mendez Torres
William Bradley Stephenson and Lisa Marie Snow
Darrell Royce Shead and Angelina Nicole Brown
Shane Michael Irby and Cheyenne Raye Stevens
Joshua Bernard and Samantha Michael Figueroa
Rodney Jerome Rayson and Tonya Darlene Blanton
Jason Dewayne Burns and Rebekah Jo Hutchinson
Joshua Ryan Vaughan and William Thomas Yssel
Marcos Antonio Esqueda and Donya Nicole Jones
Dallis McKenzie Tindall and Crystal Nicole Duncan