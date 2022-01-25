Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Christopher Ray Neal and Shelby Lynn Staggs
Jarrett Cameron Ocon and Alyssa Grace Ferrell
Larry Brian Morrow and Dorothy Brock Morrow
Jorge Roberto Mayorga Molina and Kyli Breanna Beal
Marin Javier Penaloza and Alicia Paige Fierros
Noah Andrew Johnson and Sydnie Deeann Bell
Angel Junior Aguillon Jr. and Darian McKaye Casey
Colby James Stratton and Jessica Leigh Northum
Kelly E. Kimberlin and Stephanie Denise McPherson
Corey Michael Riley and Dia Lynn Stephens
Casey Layne Botter and Melissa Leanne Botter
Steven Wesley Schoon and Ashley Nicole Gleason
Steven Hayward Loftin and Amanda Elizabeth Loftin
Gregory Martin Atchison and Nicole Elaine Baker
Austin Bryce Turner and Olivia Kay Ham
Chase David Williams and Madyson Ryley Cushenbery
Devin Lewis Mayfield and Niesha Criss
Charles Deon Baggett and Miranda Kay Applewhite
James Hunter Powdrill and Abbie Elizabeth Nichols
Donald R. Reed and Antwon Pierre Sadler
Juan Jordy Abrajan Cerda and Caitlin Paige Sharp