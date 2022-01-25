Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Christopher Ray Neal and Shelby Lynn Staggs

Jarrett Cameron Ocon and Alyssa Grace Ferrell

Larry Brian Morrow and Dorothy Brock Morrow

Jorge Roberto Mayorga Molina and Kyli Breanna Beal

Marin Javier Penaloza and Alicia Paige Fierros

Noah Andrew Johnson and Sydnie Deeann Bell

Angel Junior Aguillon Jr. and Darian McKaye Casey

Colby James Stratton and Jessica Leigh Northum

Kelly E. Kimberlin and Stephanie Denise McPherson

Corey Michael Riley and Dia Lynn Stephens

Casey Layne Botter and Melissa Leanne Botter

Steven Wesley Schoon and Ashley Nicole Gleason

Steven Hayward Loftin and Amanda Elizabeth Loftin

Gregory Martin Atchison and Nicole Elaine Baker

Austin Bryce Turner and Olivia Kay Ham

Chase David Williams and Madyson Ryley Cushenbery

Devin Lewis Mayfield and Niesha Criss

Charles Deon Baggett and Miranda Kay Applewhite

James Hunter Powdrill and Abbie Elizabeth Nichols

Donald R. Reed and Antwon Pierre Sadler

Juan Jordy Abrajan Cerda and Caitlin Paige Sharp

