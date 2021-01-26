Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Andrew Ryan Vitale and Katie Danielle Hunter
Jacob Sherman Farr and Payton Danielle Lee
Donald Sean Connor and Kelley Sue Shorette
Randall Shane Crump and Robin Whitney Fore
Matthew James Doherty and Emmaline Cailin Ann Wood
Garrett Gregory Knight and Bailey Renee Hammond
Michael Paul Vanfossen and Felicia Ann Free
Cory James Jones and Paige Nicole Siglin
Brian Lynn Puckett and Stephanie Ann Puckett
Derecko Jammal Burton and Kelley Lashall Moses
Andrew Isaac Mitchell and Natalie Michelle Dottle
McKenzie Ray Pyle and Bryanah Jackson-Munn
James Jermarcus Adams and Raisa Mekale Hall
Jeffrey Edward Jones and Holly Beth Weese