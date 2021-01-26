Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Andrew Ryan Vitale and Katie Danielle Hunter

Jacob Sherman Farr and Payton Danielle Lee

Donald Sean Connor and Kelley Sue Shorette

Randall Shane Crump and Robin Whitney Fore

Matthew James Doherty and Emmaline Cailin Ann Wood

Garrett Gregory Knight and Bailey Renee Hammond

Michael Paul Vanfossen and Felicia Ann Free

Cory James Jones and Paige Nicole Siglin

Brian Lynn Puckett and Stephanie Ann Puckett

Derecko Jammal Burton and Kelley Lashall Moses

Andrew Isaac Mitchell and Natalie Michelle Dottle

McKenzie Ray Pyle and Bryanah Jackson-Munn

James Jermarcus Adams and Raisa Mekale Hall

Jeffrey Edward Jones and Holly Beth Weese

