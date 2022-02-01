Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Corey Michael Wade and Ashley Nicole Fulton

Aaron Robert Smith and Cecilia Catharina Neverez

Christopher Scott Cheshire and Mandy Dee Clark

Eli Ford Cook and Lindsay Nicole Eitelman

Michael Drake Fischer and Ariel Jade Parsons

Justin Spencer Davis and Laura D Ann McDowra

Caylan Sade Angenend and Stephanie Rae Roberts

Stevon Joseph Taylor and Amanda Cheri Goodwin

Russell Edward Cross and Christine Ryan Green

Matthew Thomas Kropchuk and Brandi Lynn Tuel Browne

Mark Anthony Atkinson and Shunzella Threse Medford

Jeremy Carroll Hebert and Amanda Elizabeth Strand Jones

Adrian Deon Ward and Amanda Denice Smith

Justin Mark Wheeler and Heather Renee Baird

Lamarcus Monte Runnels and Markeita Shavell Smith

