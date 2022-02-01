Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Corey Michael Wade and Ashley Nicole Fulton
Aaron Robert Smith and Cecilia Catharina Neverez
Christopher Scott Cheshire and Mandy Dee Clark
Eli Ford Cook and Lindsay Nicole Eitelman
Michael Drake Fischer and Ariel Jade Parsons
Justin Spencer Davis and Laura D Ann McDowra
Caylan Sade Angenend and Stephanie Rae Roberts
Stevon Joseph Taylor and Amanda Cheri Goodwin
Russell Edward Cross and Christine Ryan Green
Matthew Thomas Kropchuk and Brandi Lynn Tuel Browne
Mark Anthony Atkinson and Shunzella Threse Medford
Jeremy Carroll Hebert and Amanda Elizabeth Strand Jones
Adrian Deon Ward and Amanda Denice Smith
Justin Mark Wheeler and Heather Renee Baird
Lamarcus Monte Runnels and Markeita Shavell Smith