Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Justyn Kai Miller and Brittni Lane Ratcliff

Donavan Richard Duncan and Megan Denise Harvey

Jesus A. Hernandez Gonzalez and Adriana Flores Mendez

Cameron Matthew Maberry and Sera Madison Allen

Waylor David Weinstein and Tracie Lee Tiner

Kacey Lee Loga and Amanda Michele Meadows

Donovin Victor Haynes and Jenea DeJoun Jennings

Troy David Dodgen and Tonya Michelle Hightower

Bryan Lee Williams and Mindy Ann McLean

Kenzel Jerome Lynch and Keundria Jashawn Hall

Willie Ray Gooden Jr. and Markeshia Deshae Garner

Shane June Young Kim and McKenna Wren Barker

Yair Y. Barron Fernandez and Tiffany Lashea Carr

Kacie Edward Lane Crossland and Abigail Nicole Couch

David King and Denica Deshan King

Kurt Alan Nash and Cary Elizabeth Vallery

Recommended for You


Tags