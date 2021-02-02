Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Justyn Kai Miller and Brittni Lane Ratcliff
Donavan Richard Duncan and Megan Denise Harvey
Jesus A. Hernandez Gonzalez and Adriana Flores Mendez
Cameron Matthew Maberry and Sera Madison Allen
Waylor David Weinstein and Tracie Lee Tiner
Kacey Lee Loga and Amanda Michele Meadows
Donovin Victor Haynes and Jenea DeJoun Jennings
Troy David Dodgen and Tonya Michelle Hightower
Bryan Lee Williams and Mindy Ann McLean
Kenzel Jerome Lynch and Keundria Jashawn Hall
Willie Ray Gooden Jr. and Markeshia Deshae Garner
Shane June Young Kim and McKenna Wren Barker
Yair Y. Barron Fernandez and Tiffany Lashea Carr
Kacie Edward Lane Crossland and Abigail Nicole Couch
David King and Denica Deshan King
Kurt Alan Nash and Cary Elizabeth Vallery