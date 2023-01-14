Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 2-6 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Acie Jerrell Savell and Molly Kathryn Mackey

Miguel Angel Munguia Ochoa and Nensi M. Gurrola

Raymond Douglas Read Jr. and Shiela Delarosa Booth

Trestle McDavid Sasseen and Riley Brooke Stanley

Justin Lamar White and Evelyn Bantoto

John David Coffey and Addison Christie Brei McDermott

Elisha Lin Morris and Ronda Gladene Traywick

Terence Russell Obermeyer and Morgan Lee Nelson

Tom Huskey and Claudia Sanders Florian

Donnel Griffin and Chasity Denise Henderson

David Mitchell Stride and Briahna Kelci Chamberlain

Michael David Bentley and Teresa Lillian Vazquez

Mark Thomas Maunder and Christina Ralinda Powell

Eric Pantoja and Abigail Arreola Tellez

William Brien Birdwell and Kelley Mackenzie McAdams

Araujo Juan Higuera and Yolanda Palafox Vazquez

Mason Eugene Dell and Christi Lorraine Green

Chavarria Alfonso Cruz and Abril Hernandez

Carmona Audelio Delgado and Jacqueline Hernandez

Jesse Andrew Hamilton and Corliss Jean Alexander

Donald Young Barkett and Vicki Velazquez

Recommended for You


Tags