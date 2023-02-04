Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 16-20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Lara Isidro Huerta and Odalis Garcia Rivas
Roberto Ortiz Jr. and Hannah Marie Sedatol
Samuel Ray Etheridge and Crystal Tirado
Jacob Ray Dalton and Erika Breann Hall
Austin Ray Reichert and Cala Morgan Stone
Shane T. Dawson and Angela Dale Sanders
Quinton Thomas Bouchum and Samantha Satrice Beauregard
Richard Anderson Smith IV and Lindsey Roberts
Charles Calvin Jennings and Mandie Nicole Motal
Melvin Wilfredo Martinez Escobar and Kenssy Raquel Rodriguez Aplicano
Michael Kimball Pierce and Morgan Delaney Stephens
Leonard George Mitchell and Shawanna Yvonne Parker
Keenan Wayne Lawson and Vanessa Heather Johnson
Edgar Chavez and Jaclyn Lauren Dixon
Noah Thomas Tant and Britney Delanie Hayley
Casey Alan Campbell and Leigha Delle Mason