Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 25 to 29 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Antrion Kantrell Williams and Melissa Merrie Reedy

Eric David Velazco Castillo and Brenda Castillo Gonzalez

Kilie Roy Levoy and Rebecca Merna Leveritt

Anthony Salvador and Karla Janeth Hernandez

Stephen Dwayne Sims and Wendy Lee Armstrong

Adam Joseph Kiraly and Kenni Renee Everett

David Lane Dean and Madeline Lynn Cloud

Brett Colby Sikes and Emily Jordan Nevill

Nathaniel Joseph Wise and Rebecca Christine Harmon

Taylor Lee Eager and Haley Lynn Allen

William Ryan Webb and Elisabeth Gayle Rennison

Hayden Niell White and Mariah Evangeline Mijalis

Toby Dean Teague and Molli Leeanne Graham

Garrett Wayne Stephenson and Misty Dawn Pate

Joshua Ryan Smith and Amanda Courtney Jo Willis

Curtis Ray Gordon and Latonya Michell Bailey

Alexis Barrios and Daniella Anahi Cruz

Michael Wayne Mahaffey and Lindsay Christine Mansen

