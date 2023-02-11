Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 30-Feb. 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Marcus Alan Fowler and Dahn Hollie McDonald
Raymond Cody Helms and Lauren Renee McGrew
Ernesto Ivan Rodriguez Mosqueda and Cristina Neave Cervantes
Damarcas Lashawn Carter and Baylee Ann Burns
Luke Aaron Rankin and Lexy Diane Alig
Mirabal Julio Cesar Astudillo and Jazmin Julieth Molina Ordonez
Michael Wayne Phillips and Kennette Burkett
Cristian Alejandro Almonacid Torres and Kelly Edith Monsivais
Ricky Wayne Ferguson and Holly Faye Stockwell
Aeneas Shamar Rosborough and Anna Lou Kashay Darden
Quavion Marquese Mumphrey and Jade Dane Brager
Francisco S. Resendiz and Maria De Lrosario Ramos Garcia
Aviles Eduin Varela and Liliana J. Cabrera Ramos
Luis Antonio Cadenas and Lindsey Michelle Garcia
Matthew Robert Garner and Desxoney Brook Minix
Jesus Santiago Rabadan and Roxana Edith Chavez
Nelson David Murillo and Ingris Lizeth Zavala Castro
Monrreal Miguel Angel Izaguirre and Rose Maria Ramirez
Dillon Don Parker and Jasmine Lajadeka Rollins
Rhiannon Jade Holmes and Jaclyn Monique Degrasse