Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 30-Feb. 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Marcus Alan Fowler and Dahn Hollie McDonald

Raymond Cody Helms and Lauren Renee McGrew 

Ernesto Ivan Rodriguez Mosqueda and Cristina Neave Cervantes

Damarcas Lashawn Carter and Baylee Ann Burns

Luke Aaron Rankin and Lexy Diane Alig

Mirabal Julio Cesar Astudillo and Jazmin Julieth Molina Ordonez

Michael Wayne Phillips and Kennette Burkett

Cristian Alejandro Almonacid Torres and Kelly Edith Monsivais

Ricky Wayne Ferguson and Holly Faye Stockwell

Aeneas Shamar Rosborough and Anna Lou Kashay Darden

Quavion Marquese Mumphrey and Jade Dane Brager

Francisco S. Resendiz and Maria De Lrosario Ramos Garcia

Aviles Eduin Varela and Liliana J. Cabrera Ramos

Luis Antonio Cadenas and Lindsey Michelle Garcia

Matthew Robert Garner and Desxoney Brook Minix

Jesus Santiago Rabadan and Roxana Edith Chavez

Nelson David Murillo and Ingris Lizeth Zavala Castro

Monrreal Miguel Angel Izaguirre and Rose Maria Ramirez

Dillon Don Parker and Jasmine Lajadeka Rollins

Rhiannon Jade Holmes and Jaclyn Monique Degrasse

