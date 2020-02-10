Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 27 to 31 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Hunter Ryan Eddington and April Elaine Barton

Gerardo Mendoza Ruiz and Leslie Lozano

Luis Marcos Garcia and Jackeline Marcano

Marlon J. Johnson and Van Thi Nguyen

Andrew Daniel Tittle and Payedan Breanne Posey

Tomas San Juan Ramirez and Juana Araceli Rocha Ortiz

Zachary Blane Wilson and Linda Xuchitl Felix Lopez

Lloyd Russell Keaton II and Ashley Dawn Keaton

Ike Allen and Shaetara Sharade Bowens

Joel Corona Raimundo and Julia Castillo Serrato

Jesus Manuel Castanon Rodriguez and Rosalinda Sandoval Ramirez

Austin Glenn Barton and Sandi Lyn Knost

Joshua Paul Odom and Samantha N. Ingles

Andrew Sebastian Albarado and Stephanie Kaye Pepper

James Garner Heller and Paula Gayle Davis

Lawrence Michael Nickollof and Amy Dee Fox

Joseph Lewis Bateman and Catherine Clark Coppedge

Guadalupe Sebastian Patricio and Yadira Contreras Gutierrez

Justin Scott McNabb and Kristen Nichole Hailey

Marlon Ray Thomas and Carlous Ann Price

Brett Everett Dollar and Cynthia Aaron Osteen

Dustin Marco Antonio Solis and Haley Dawn Hill

