Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 13 to 17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

James Dunbar Hooks II and Michele Lyn Wallace

Jamarick Brashard Armstrong and Myriah Alexis Brown

Slawomir Skibicki and Anna Grzayna Skibicki

Javon Damond Dawson and Ashly Rose Griffith

Jonah Carlisle Phillips and Haley Michelle Griffith

Gregory Ryan Williams and Nicole Alyssa Anderson

Buford Wayne Smith and Shawdna Denise Mason-Grant

Abigail Jo-Anne Reeder and Angelique Irene Alexander

David Cipriano Villa Celaya and Susana Lopez Alvarez

Clayton Jayce Crum and Harley Shea Luv Dews

Francisco Sebastian Teran and Lizbeth M. Lopez-Alpizar

Brandon Cory Ducharme and Amy Michaela Welty

Rodney Christopher Millard and Desirae Elaine Sanchez

Jack Franklin Coston and Myriam Paez Olate

Hunter Lane Davis and Mikayla Ann Peden

Justin Dwayne Pettis and Sabrina Rene Cary

Orlin Reniery Orellana Velasquez and Noemi Rodriguez Marcano

Trevor Gordon Crosby and Kaegan Leigh Ann O’Neal

Todd Nelson Sligar and Karen Kay Gross

Dominick Dewhite Deshun Rollins and Ashley Aleshia Hickman

Kyle Joseph Nesbitt and Yosmara Isabel Martinez Valdez

Chase Alexander Mobbs and Grace Victoria Simmons Lewis

Victor Hugo Mendez Pacheco and Bobbie Jo Reed

Jerry Michael Carrell and Joni Lynn Womack

