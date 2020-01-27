Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 13 to 17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
James Dunbar Hooks II and Michele Lyn Wallace
Jamarick Brashard Armstrong and Myriah Alexis Brown
Slawomir Skibicki and Anna Grzayna Skibicki
Javon Damond Dawson and Ashly Rose Griffith
Jonah Carlisle Phillips and Haley Michelle Griffith
Gregory Ryan Williams and Nicole Alyssa Anderson
Buford Wayne Smith and Shawdna Denise Mason-Grant
Abigail Jo-Anne Reeder and Angelique Irene Alexander
David Cipriano Villa Celaya and Susana Lopez Alvarez
Clayton Jayce Crum and Harley Shea Luv Dews
Francisco Sebastian Teran and Lizbeth M. Lopez-Alpizar
Brandon Cory Ducharme and Amy Michaela Welty
Rodney Christopher Millard and Desirae Elaine Sanchez
Jack Franklin Coston and Myriam Paez Olate
Hunter Lane Davis and Mikayla Ann Peden
Justin Dwayne Pettis and Sabrina Rene Cary
Orlin Reniery Orellana Velasquez and Noemi Rodriguez Marcano
Trevor Gordon Crosby and Kaegan Leigh Ann O’Neal
Todd Nelson Sligar and Karen Kay Gross
Dominick Dewhite Deshun Rollins and Ashley Aleshia Hickman
Kyle Joseph Nesbitt and Yosmara Isabel Martinez Valdez
Chase Alexander Mobbs and Grace Victoria Simmons Lewis
Victor Hugo Mendez Pacheco and Bobbie Jo Reed
Jerry Michael Carrell and Joni Lynn Womack