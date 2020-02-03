Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 20 to 24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Billy Mendoza Johnson and Deangela Kachan Francis

Gary Ray Moore and Yanilka Yanire Castillo

Ladarian Demarcus McGee and Brianna Nichole Davis

Brooke Dione Elder and Cristan Denise Allen

Luis Martin Martinez and Ana K. Garcia Martinez

Dakota Thomas Feely and Mattie Ann Bingham

Jaret Keith Bozeman and Enissa Cecilia Lopez

Landon Douglas Moore and Katelyn Rasy Anna Grunden

Jesse Ruffin Tart and Aubrey Evelyn Holland

Corey Christopher Benton and Kirstie Lynn Bland

Jason Allen Austin and Mitzi Denise Reynolds

Christopher Lee Montgomery and Hannah Suzanne Armie

Brenna Lynne McGrew and Lindsay Genay Dyess

Jeffrey Paul Glorioso and Sara Nicole Coots

Jefferson Ray Quesenberry and Rachel Denise Smith

Charles Eugene Harding III and Katia A. Gutierrez-Ruiz

Joseph Madison Clark and Danita Gayle Murphy

Levi David Kitchen and Kallie Ann Evans

Marcus A. Adams and Deborah Jane Kennedy

Mark William Drage and Desirae Marie Ramirez

Robert David Frost and Lynda Hart Stroud

Tags