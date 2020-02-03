Marriage licenses filed from Jan. 20 to 24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Billy Mendoza Johnson and Deangela Kachan Francis
Gary Ray Moore and Yanilka Yanire Castillo
Ladarian Demarcus McGee and Brianna Nichole Davis
Brooke Dione Elder and Cristan Denise Allen
Luis Martin Martinez and Ana K. Garcia Martinez
Dakota Thomas Feely and Mattie Ann Bingham
Jaret Keith Bozeman and Enissa Cecilia Lopez
Landon Douglas Moore and Katelyn Rasy Anna Grunden
Jesse Ruffin Tart and Aubrey Evelyn Holland
Corey Christopher Benton and Kirstie Lynn Bland
Jason Allen Austin and Mitzi Denise Reynolds
Christopher Lee Montgomery and Hannah Suzanne Armie
Brenna Lynne McGrew and Lindsay Genay Dyess
Jeffrey Paul Glorioso and Sara Nicole Coots
Jefferson Ray Quesenberry and Rachel Denise Smith
Charles Eugene Harding III and Katia A. Gutierrez-Ruiz
Joseph Madison Clark and Danita Gayle Murphy
Levi David Kitchen and Kallie Ann Evans
Marcus A. Adams and Deborah Jane Kennedy
Mark William Drage and Desirae Marie Ramirez
Robert David Frost and Lynda Hart Stroud