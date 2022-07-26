Marriage licenses filed from July 11 through July 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Kelly Edwin Key and Alice Michelle Thomas

Tristin Kaleb Spangler and Kelsey Ann Hooper

Elmo Torres and Virginia Ruth Keown

DeQuan Phillip Patterson and Jasmene Lubetty Roundtree

Juan Joel Santillan and Donna Marie Roberts

Jordan Bryant Johnson and Debra Dawn Colbey

Martinez Raul Sanchez and Hope Estrello Perez

Misael Alvarez Morales and Yulianni Ines Luviano

Jose David Salazar and Desirea Octavia Empie

David Shane Mangrum and Michele Le Walker

Daniel Willis Hamilton and Christy Lynn Kratzmeyer

Phillip Robert Johnson and Britnee Nicole Yelvington

Margarito Gutierrez Aguilar and Alejandra Mastache Lopez

Ca Bosh Laforquette Hutchings and Tavoskia Alexis Jones

Aaron Jerome King and Mia Giselle Edaga-Alleyne

Jeremy Ray Glover and Ashley Dawn Bodenheimer

Recommended for You


Tags