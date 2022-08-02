Marriage licenses filed from July 18 through July 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Samuel David Virgo and Leslie Deshoun Stevenson

Monty Lynn Valentine Jr. and Deborah Sue Long

Albert James Erwin III and Belinda Dione Stanley

Acuna Uriel Arredondo and Maria Del Carmen Olvera

Bryan Lee Johnson and Katie Arland Proctor

Irving Karim Serna De Leon and Jackeline Marcano

Ricky Lynn Gaston and Laurie Ann Gaston

David Mikkal Peterson and Kristen Nicole Rose

Judson Vallen Lawrence and Brittany Ashton McDaniels

Jeremy Michael Lockridge and Ellen Jean Brown

Adam Ross Kennedy and Kennedy Michelle Spencer

Taveras Luis M. Rodriguez and Anyi Larisa Osorio Sanchez

Ricky Lee Canup and Kayla Jean Avery

Decal DeJuan Flanagan and Shantel Renay Moore

Naikita Wynette King and Jordan Kaylee Davis

Botello Teofilo Reyes and Beatriz Adriana Maldonado Serrano

Valdez Aaron Martinez and Yesenia Landaverde

Mariano Robles and Jessica Maldonado

James Joe Smith and Bailey Renee Smith

Carl Jerome Roney III and Vakersha Orna Wooten

Joseph Asa McDonald and Leslee Herron McCoy

Christopher Howard Voight and Hali Ann Tackett

Nicholas Daniel Bedard and Eden Nicole Booker

Leonel Rebollar Carvajal and Lorena Elizabeth Martinez Izquierdo

