Marriage licenses filed from July 18 through July 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Samuel David Virgo and Leslie Deshoun Stevenson
Monty Lynn Valentine Jr. and Deborah Sue Long
Albert James Erwin III and Belinda Dione Stanley
Acuna Uriel Arredondo and Maria Del Carmen Olvera
Bryan Lee Johnson and Katie Arland Proctor
Irving Karim Serna De Leon and Jackeline Marcano
Ricky Lynn Gaston and Laurie Ann Gaston
David Mikkal Peterson and Kristen Nicole Rose
Judson Vallen Lawrence and Brittany Ashton McDaniels
Jeremy Michael Lockridge and Ellen Jean Brown
Adam Ross Kennedy and Kennedy Michelle Spencer
Taveras Luis M. Rodriguez and Anyi Larisa Osorio Sanchez
Ricky Lee Canup and Kayla Jean Avery
Decal DeJuan Flanagan and Shantel Renay Moore
Naikita Wynette King and Jordan Kaylee Davis
Botello Teofilo Reyes and Beatriz Adriana Maldonado Serrano
Valdez Aaron Martinez and Yesenia Landaverde
Mariano Robles and Jessica Maldonado
James Joe Smith and Bailey Renee Smith
Carl Jerome Roney III and Vakersha Orna Wooten
Joseph Asa McDonald and Leslee Herron McCoy
Christopher Howard Voight and Hali Ann Tackett
Nicholas Daniel Bedard and Eden Nicole Booker
Leonel Rebollar Carvajal and Lorena Elizabeth Martinez Izquierdo