Marriage licenses filed from July 20 to 24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Peter Anthony Millan and Lynn Marie Eggers
Jonathan Alexander Gooch and Shawnetta Jeney Levy
Charles Felix Izuchukwu and Elizabeth June Brown
Jeffrey Guy Heismeyer and Norma Maria Trevino Estrada
James Russell Malone and Kimberly Russell Brown
Christopher Dwayne Williams and Tiffany Yvonne Crain
Alexandria Marie White and Lauren Ashley May
Reginald J. Bradley and Martha Danielle Moore
Boone Mitchell Privette and Ashley Nicole Burdine
Kavi Kritesh Chandra and Asianise Cayenne Fierro
Kadarriaus Marcel Sanders and Natoya Shenee Sparks
Chauncy Ramond Williams and Teanessa Michelle Jones
Bailey Elizabeth Francis and Chandler Grace Davenport
Curtis Wayne Allbright and Sonya Diane Brown
Luke Michael Ludwig and Ashley Victoria Fuertes
Blaine Eugene Massengale and Sharlo Ilene Roth
Scott Melvin Cordray and Hollie Danielle Garrison
Austin Reginald Roark and Nicole Briana Parr
Baylor Anthony Roberson and Kally Allyess Hope Nye
Alex Torres and Jazmin Leyva
Devoldrick Joe Coleman and Tiffany Lashelle Lincoln
James Daniel Moore and Georgia Bell Shelton
Devarious Tresmond Adkins and Lakea Brianna Deshae Johnson