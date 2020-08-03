Marriage licenses filed from July 20 to 24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Peter Anthony Millan and Lynn Marie Eggers

Jonathan Alexander Gooch and Shawnetta Jeney Levy

Charles Felix Izuchukwu and Elizabeth June Brown

Jeffrey Guy Heismeyer and Norma Maria Trevino Estrada

James Russell Malone and Kimberly Russell Brown

Christopher Dwayne Williams and Tiffany Yvonne Crain

Alexandria Marie White and Lauren Ashley May

Reginald J. Bradley and Martha Danielle Moore

Boone Mitchell Privette and Ashley Nicole Burdine

Kavi Kritesh Chandra and Asianise Cayenne Fierro

Kadarriaus Marcel Sanders and Natoya Shenee Sparks

Chauncy Ramond Williams and Teanessa Michelle Jones

Bailey Elizabeth Francis and Chandler Grace Davenport

Curtis Wayne Allbright and Sonya Diane Brown

Luke Michael Ludwig and Ashley Victoria Fuertes

Blaine Eugene Massengale and Sharlo Ilene Roth

Scott Melvin Cordray and Hollie Danielle Garrison

Austin Reginald Roark and Nicole Briana Parr

Baylor Anthony Roberson and Kally Allyess Hope Nye

Alex Torres and Jazmin Leyva

Devoldrick Joe Coleman and Tiffany Lashelle Lincoln

James Daniel Moore and Georgia Bell Shelton

Devarious Tresmond Adkins and Lakea Brianna Deshae Johnson

Tags