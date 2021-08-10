Marriage licenses filed from July 26 to July 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
David Ray Crofford and Aamie Mishael Vickrey
Heriberto Zuniga and Ana R. Longoria Saucedo
Jack Bryan Johnston and Rebecca Ann Nichols
Brandon Alan Laval and Kimberly Sue Row
Richmond Quinton Gates and Naomi Martinez
Kendrick Lashawn Sumlin and Courtney Delane Borders
Rudy Ivan De Santos and Rachel Lynn Crittenden
Eric Wayne Hufstetler and Noel Marie Howard
Christopher John Wash and Faith Delaine Kilheffer
Jamarcus Cedrell Peters and Mekala Monica Bell
David Mickey Haynes and Dawn Renay Nation
Crecencio Benitez and Romana Rodriguez Lopez
Richard Glenn Vickers and Stephanie Nicole Craft
Charles Derrell Johnson and Alycia Yvonne Wright
Thomas Michael Williams and Shana Owen Strange
Jermaine Pierre Stevens and Tikeya Shavelle Thomas