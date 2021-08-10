Marriage licenses filed from July 26 to July 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

David Ray Crofford and Aamie Mishael Vickrey

Heriberto Zuniga and Ana R. Longoria Saucedo

Jack Bryan Johnston and Rebecca Ann Nichols

Brandon Alan Laval and Kimberly Sue Row

Richmond Quinton Gates and Naomi Martinez

Kendrick Lashawn Sumlin and Courtney Delane Borders

Rudy Ivan De Santos and Rachel Lynn Crittenden

Eric Wayne Hufstetler and Noel Marie Howard

Christopher John Wash and Faith Delaine Kilheffer

Jamarcus Cedrell Peters and Mekala Monica Bell

David Mickey Haynes and Dawn Renay Nation

Crecencio Benitez and Romana Rodriguez Lopez

Richard Glenn Vickers and Stephanie Nicole Craft

Charles Derrell Johnson and Alycia Yvonne Wright

Thomas Michael Williams and Shana Owen Strange

Jermaine Pierre Stevens and Tikeya Shavelle Thomas

