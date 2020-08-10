Marriage licenses filed from July 27 to 31 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Andrew Stewart Krummen and Katherine Grace McCandless

Michael Shawn McGaughey and Ashley Lauren Eastin

Earl Dean Sibley and Sylvia Michelle McLin

Colvin Leshard Hines and Latamela Latesha Hall

Corey Alonzo Wright and Alexus Anshuna Mayfield

Romario Dangelo Brown and Aliyah Nash

Clayton Thomas Kiper and Judy Maxwell Hagle

Johnathan Daniel Johnson and Monika Dalaci Lacy

Christopher Tyler Strause and Elaina Victoria Mogavero

Kevin Bruce Shuffield and Darla Ovelle Smith

Bradley Austin Morris and April Eden Procell

James Aaron Smith and Camille Annette Johnson

Alonso Alfaro and Diana Tellez Sanchez

Larry Allen Allen and Angelica Marie Henderson

Ethan Lee Franke and Chloe Dawn Cox

Jacob Yarbrough and Amy Jeannette Gaston

Dalton James Griffith and Emily Brianne Wilson

James Lewis Snow and Nicole Renee Bischoff

Samuel Sosa Ochoa and Denise Troyanos Guerrero

Clayton Taylor Bradshaw and Kristal Lynn Riggs

Dustin Dwayne Brown and Ivie Madyson Slaughter

Tags