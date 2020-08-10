Marriage licenses filed from July 27 to 31 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Andrew Stewart Krummen and Katherine Grace McCandless
Michael Shawn McGaughey and Ashley Lauren Eastin
Earl Dean Sibley and Sylvia Michelle McLin
Colvin Leshard Hines and Latamela Latesha Hall
Corey Alonzo Wright and Alexus Anshuna Mayfield
Romario Dangelo Brown and Aliyah Nash
Clayton Thomas Kiper and Judy Maxwell Hagle
Johnathan Daniel Johnson and Monika Dalaci Lacy
Christopher Tyler Strause and Elaina Victoria Mogavero
Kevin Bruce Shuffield and Darla Ovelle Smith
Bradley Austin Morris and April Eden Procell
James Aaron Smith and Camille Annette Johnson
Alonso Alfaro and Diana Tellez Sanchez
Larry Allen Allen and Angelica Marie Henderson
Ethan Lee Franke and Chloe Dawn Cox
Jacob Yarbrough and Amy Jeannette Gaston
Dalton James Griffith and Emily Brianne Wilson
James Lewis Snow and Nicole Renee Bischoff
Samuel Sosa Ochoa and Denise Troyanos Guerrero
Clayton Taylor Bradshaw and Kristal Lynn Riggs
Dustin Dwayne Brown and Ivie Madyson Slaughter