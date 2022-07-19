Marriage licenses filed from July 4 through July 8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jerry Wayne Brice and Donna Mae Greene
Brian Edward Cook and Jennifer Winette Warren
Nicholas Sean Free and Carey Marie Hight
Isidro Francisco Serafin Ponce and Molina Clisairy Solano
Erika Lizette Espinosa and Ebony Mascola
Daryl Demon Haggerty and Kara Renee Contreras
George Earl Gabriel III and Kim Michael Scoyne
Michael Weldon Bradley III and Liberti Michelle Baxter
Devon Michael Bruce and Meagan Nichelle Burke
DeJuan Delynn Woolen and Latoyia Kamell Hollins
Kerry V. Lebron and Kendra Roshell Jordan
Richard Wade McKinney and Lisa Deann Baker
Matthew Ryan Overman and Breanne Adell Beckham
Chad Justin Davis and Mary Alice Shafer
Donald Tristan Swain and Sunni Ashlyn Smith
Rodrigo Ariel Goytia Meyer and Shelby Paige Sturrock
Alvarez Silvestre De La Cruz and Whitney Rene Fletcher
Frank Lawrence Parlow and Andrea Lynn Jones
Gregory Wayne Webster and Kelly Deann Townsoner
Jamie Carson Bergeron and Lori Michelle Hopkins