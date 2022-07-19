Marriage licenses filed from July 4 through July 8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jerry Wayne Brice and Donna Mae Greene

Brian Edward Cook and Jennifer Winette Warren 

Nicholas Sean Free and Carey Marie Hight

Isidro Francisco Serafin Ponce and Molina Clisairy Solano

Erika Lizette Espinosa and Ebony Mascola

Daryl Demon Haggerty and Kara Renee Contreras

George Earl Gabriel III and Kim Michael Scoyne

Michael Weldon Bradley III and Liberti Michelle Baxter

Devon Michael Bruce and Meagan Nichelle Burke

DeJuan Delynn Woolen and Latoyia Kamell Hollins

Kerry V. Lebron and Kendra Roshell Jordan

Richard Wade McKinney and Lisa Deann Baker

Matthew Ryan Overman and Breanne Adell Beckham

Chad Justin Davis and Mary Alice Shafer

Donald Tristan Swain and Sunni Ashlyn Smith

Rodrigo Ariel Goytia Meyer and Shelby Paige Sturrock

Alvarez Silvestre De La Cruz and Whitney Rene Fletcher

Frank Lawrence Parlow and Andrea Lynn Jones 

Gregory Wayne Webster and Kelly Deann Townsoner

Jamie Carson Bergeron and Lori Michelle Hopkins 

