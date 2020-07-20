Marriage licenses filed from July 6 to 10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Omar Cepeda Aranda and Miriam Nieto
Marco A. Zarrabal Olivas and Maria D. Arteaga
Christopher Patrick Whitt and Desire Denise Moore
Guillermo Mendiola and Kortni Nicole Horne
Jace Herrin Mankins and Jordan Grace Blanks
Kevin Brian Mowery and Tamatha Annett Couillard
Austin Craig McKinney and Breahna Joy Tomerlin
Clay Alexander Geddie and Jeanette Marie Sumrow
Mitchell Allen Wright and Madeline Drew Mayhew
Alex Denard Edmond and Cesly Celeste Nelson
Ronald Wayne Gray and Kalea Fawn Turner
Federico Cruz Jr. and Susan Michele Easley
Mathew Wayne Haught and Kimberly Marie Fernandez
Cameron Cederick Baylor and Shambrecia Lena Carr
Anthony Carlos Ramos and Denia Vianey Sostenes Chavez
Kelly Todd Bussey and Christy Lee Hester
Tristian Gregory Seahorn and Kimoria Alondria Harrison
Derek Gavin Pierce and Payton Grace Smith
Rodrigo David Leon Perez and Nohemi Del Rosario Padron Gonzalez