Marriage licenses filed from July 6 to 10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Omar Cepeda Aranda and Miriam Nieto

Marco A. Zarrabal Olivas and Maria D. Arteaga

Christopher Patrick Whitt and Desire Denise Moore

Guillermo Mendiola and Kortni Nicole Horne

Jace Herrin Mankins and Jordan Grace Blanks

Kevin Brian Mowery and Tamatha Annett Couillard

Austin Craig McKinney and Breahna Joy Tomerlin

Clay Alexander Geddie and Jeanette Marie Sumrow

Mitchell Allen Wright and Madeline Drew Mayhew

Alex Denard Edmond and Cesly Celeste Nelson

Ronald Wayne Gray and Kalea Fawn Turner

Federico Cruz Jr. and Susan Michele Easley

Mathew Wayne Haught and Kimberly Marie Fernandez

Cameron Cederick Baylor and Shambrecia Lena Carr

Anthony Carlos Ramos and Denia Vianey Sostenes Chavez

Kelly Todd Bussey and Christy Lee Hester

Tristian Gregory Seahorn and Kimoria Alondria Harrison

Derek Gavin Pierce and Payton Grace Smith

Rodrigo David Leon Perez and Nohemi Del Rosario Padron Gonzalez

