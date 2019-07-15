Marriage licenses filed July 1 to 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Samuel Ky-Logan Founteno and Kay Mary Shaianne Lodatto

Reid Everitt Pierson and Brittni Nicole Wilson

Matthew Jason Smith and Shanna Louise Burgess

Lionel Ray Wheeler and Ashlea Nichole Tiner

James Robert Gilbert-Martin and Rebecca Sue Valles

Sean Edward White and Latoyia Dishelle Taylor

Donovan Eugene Hamilton and Brianne Elizabeth Young

Robert Earl Underwood and Maria Lyn Anudan Mahilum

Jacob Paul Gorby and Abi Diene Williams

Marlyn Von Crutchfield and Lauren Elizabeth Edge

Lakenderic Antron Fletcher and Jacquelyn Annette Bell

Jose Brian Rosales Barcenas and Selena Marie Hernandez

Steven Yanez and Neila Berenice Guerrero Lugo

Charles Michael Haak and Margaret Ruth Harrington

Adrian Abdon Valles Rubio and Jesica Kimberly Soto

Wayne Lee Hargrove Jr. and Akia Lajonee Mumphrey

Micah Daniel Johnson and Peggy Lynne Smith

Marie Adele Gagnard and Grace M. Kester

Vladimir Joseph Podest II and Pamela Sue Montgomery

Richard Alexander Pollick and Latisha Whitaker Watson

Mason Dawain Walton and Maranda Danielle Welch

Johnathan Eugene Moore and Carolyn Nell Brown

Justin Wayne Nichols and Chu Chen

Gerik Ladon Smith and Jaglorie Dashay Jane

Dylan Vaughn Barton and Alicia Gabrielle Floyd

