Marriage licenses filed July 1 to 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Samuel Ky-Logan Founteno and Kay Mary Shaianne Lodatto
Reid Everitt Pierson and Brittni Nicole Wilson
Matthew Jason Smith and Shanna Louise Burgess
Lionel Ray Wheeler and Ashlea Nichole Tiner
James Robert Gilbert-Martin and Rebecca Sue Valles
Sean Edward White and Latoyia Dishelle Taylor
Donovan Eugene Hamilton and Brianne Elizabeth Young
Robert Earl Underwood and Maria Lyn Anudan Mahilum
Jacob Paul Gorby and Abi Diene Williams
Marlyn Von Crutchfield and Lauren Elizabeth Edge
Lakenderic Antron Fletcher and Jacquelyn Annette Bell
Jose Brian Rosales Barcenas and Selena Marie Hernandez
Steven Yanez and Neila Berenice Guerrero Lugo
Charles Michael Haak and Margaret Ruth Harrington
Adrian Abdon Valles Rubio and Jesica Kimberly Soto
Wayne Lee Hargrove Jr. and Akia Lajonee Mumphrey
Micah Daniel Johnson and Peggy Lynne Smith
Marie Adele Gagnard and Grace M. Kester
Vladimir Joseph Podest II and Pamela Sue Montgomery
Richard Alexander Pollick and Latisha Whitaker Watson
Mason Dawain Walton and Maranda Danielle Welch
Johnathan Eugene Moore and Carolyn Nell Brown
Justin Wayne Nichols and Chu Chen
Gerik Ladon Smith and Jaglorie Dashay Jane
Dylan Vaughn Barton and Alicia Gabrielle Floyd