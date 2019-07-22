Marriage licenses filed July 8 to 12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Jay Darian Stewart and Tara Michelle Trever

Jerry Don Bagley Jr. and Miriam Lopez Gorostieta

William Carnley and Paula Weddle Shelby

Alex Vinney Salvato and Megan Renee Bass

Marcus Keith Duckett and Karen Elaine Sells

Ryan Jeffrey Perez and Katharine Gale Krottinger

James Blake Ware and Ashley Brooke Towe

Detago English and Shameeka Shuntay Bray

Hunter Andrew McDaniel and Kailey O’Neil Ashby

Justin Taylor Argo and Elizabeth Gayle Nelson

Omar Nicandro Garcia Torres and Magali Rabadan

Matthew Scott Jackson and Kaylee Denise White

Carlos Antonio Argueta and Ana Guadalupe Melara

Michael B. Hendrick and Jessica Diane Nichols

Calvin Earl Jones Jr. and Toby Lashunna Wilson

Ronald Lewis and Tasha Nicole Wright

Cedric Lynn McEntire and Tiffany Marnita Guice

Victor Ivan Mauricio Ortega and Cristina Gurrola

Francisco Sergio Elizondo-Lira and Theresa Marie Villasenor

William Harris Whiteley and Kathryn Marie O’Quinn

Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller and Tijuana Ieshenia Jones

Tommy Lee Noble and Courtney Michele Smith

Christopher L. Florance and Robin Evans

David James Martin and Dana Sue Daniel

Alvaro Hernandez and Frida Andrea Machorro Reyes

Casey Aaron Cline and Kailey Nicole Wade

David Blaine Deleon and Sydney Danielle Baker

Juan Carlos Gaona Rivera and Maria Elena Zepeda

Jason Lynn Roberts and Janis Lynn Carrington

Aaron Thomas Hershberger and Stephanie Diane Myers

Jose Francisco Cantera Pecina and Liliana J. Cabrera Ramos

Richard L. Thompson Jr. and Stephanie Gwyne Catron

