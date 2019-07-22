Marriage licenses filed July 8 to 12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Jay Darian Stewart and Tara Michelle Trever
Jerry Don Bagley Jr. and Miriam Lopez Gorostieta
William Carnley and Paula Weddle Shelby
Alex Vinney Salvato and Megan Renee Bass
Marcus Keith Duckett and Karen Elaine Sells
Ryan Jeffrey Perez and Katharine Gale Krottinger
James Blake Ware and Ashley Brooke Towe
Detago English and Shameeka Shuntay Bray
Hunter Andrew McDaniel and Kailey O’Neil Ashby
Justin Taylor Argo and Elizabeth Gayle Nelson
Omar Nicandro Garcia Torres and Magali Rabadan
Matthew Scott Jackson and Kaylee Denise White
Carlos Antonio Argueta and Ana Guadalupe Melara
Michael B. Hendrick and Jessica Diane Nichols
Calvin Earl Jones Jr. and Toby Lashunna Wilson
Ronald Lewis and Tasha Nicole Wright
Cedric Lynn McEntire and Tiffany Marnita Guice
Victor Ivan Mauricio Ortega and Cristina Gurrola
Francisco Sergio Elizondo-Lira and Theresa Marie Villasenor
William Harris Whiteley and Kathryn Marie O’Quinn
Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller and Tijuana Ieshenia Jones
Tommy Lee Noble and Courtney Michele Smith
Christopher L. Florance and Robin Evans
David James Martin and Dana Sue Daniel
Alvaro Hernandez and Frida Andrea Machorro Reyes
Casey Aaron Cline and Kailey Nicole Wade
David Blaine Deleon and Sydney Danielle Baker
Juan Carlos Gaona Rivera and Maria Elena Zepeda
Jason Lynn Roberts and Janis Lynn Carrington
Aaron Thomas Hershberger and Stephanie Diane Myers
Jose Francisco Cantera Pecina and Liliana J. Cabrera Ramos
Richard L. Thompson Jr. and Stephanie Gwyne Catron