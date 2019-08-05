Marriage licenses filed from July 22 to 26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Danny Dale Isonhood and Kelly Melissa Klein
Austin Hunter Ingalls and Elizabeth Danyell Brown-Leak
Ryan Michell Washburn and Kelsey Paige Hendrix
Christopher Dale Drovdahl and Katelin Leadon Searan
Logan Taylor Moss and Kristen Nealy Gibson
Adrian Guillen Nieto and Amelia Castillo-Espinoza
Jacob Thomas Saha and Heather Diane Sorrell
James Austin Moore and Adriana Lizeth Velasquez Olaya
Kenneth Alton Carlisle Jr. and Emily Antwonette Ward
Colden Jawahn Tinsley and Jasmine Danielle Sanders
Dontarius Eugene Key and Shavala Antoinette Walker
Tyler Scott Anderson and Hannah Leanne Ferrell
Ruben Perez Juarez and Thania Ferrusquia
Evelio Solis Osorio and Julia Esquivel Sanchez
Andrew Marcus Smith and Mikalah Christine Iverson
Joshua Taylor Warbington and Amber Nicole Campbell
James Stanley Melton and Rebecca Smith King
Landon Craig Watson and Jacqueline N. Duckworth
Josheph Earl Tuten III and Misti Dae Papuga
Trevor Cole Thomas and Carola Malynn Batson
Jose Luis Perez Acuna and Maribel Aguilar Lopez
Jordon Sinclair Jones and Abigail Francesca Osbon
Rodrick Christopher Williams and Blanche Nicole Benjamin
Robert Allen Freeman and Shaina Nikole Workman
Gustavo Alanis Martinez and Ana Karen Garza Torres
Marvin Charles Windham and Danielle Dee Primmer
Devin Allen Newton and Lauren Mischelle Randolph
Lynn Allen Chasteen and Chrysty M. Blackburn