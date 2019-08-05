Marriage licenses filed from July 22 to 26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Danny Dale Isonhood and Kelly Melissa Klein

Austin Hunter Ingalls and Elizabeth Danyell Brown-Leak

Ryan Michell Washburn and Kelsey Paige Hendrix

Christopher Dale Drovdahl and Katelin Leadon Searan

Logan Taylor Moss and Kristen Nealy Gibson

Adrian Guillen Nieto and Amelia Castillo-Espinoza

Jacob Thomas Saha and Heather Diane Sorrell

James Austin Moore and Adriana Lizeth Velasquez Olaya

Kenneth Alton Carlisle Jr. and Emily Antwonette Ward

Colden Jawahn Tinsley and Jasmine Danielle Sanders

Dontarius Eugene Key and Shavala Antoinette Walker

Tyler Scott Anderson and Hannah Leanne Ferrell

Ruben Perez Juarez and Thania Ferrusquia

Evelio Solis Osorio and Julia Esquivel Sanchez

Andrew Marcus Smith and Mikalah Christine Iverson

Joshua Taylor Warbington and Amber Nicole Campbell

James Stanley Melton and Rebecca Smith King

Landon Craig Watson and Jacqueline N. Duckworth

Josheph Earl Tuten III and Misti Dae Papuga

Trevor Cole Thomas and Carola Malynn Batson

Jose Luis Perez Acuna and Maribel Aguilar Lopez

Jordon Sinclair Jones and Abigail Francesca Osbon

Rodrick Christopher Williams and Blanche Nicole Benjamin

Robert Allen Freeman and Shaina Nikole Workman

Gustavo Alanis Martinez and Ana Karen Garza Torres

Marvin Charles Windham and Danielle Dee Primmer

Devin Allen Newton and Lauren Mischelle Randolph

Lynn Allen Chasteen and Chrysty M. Blackburn

