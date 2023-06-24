Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from June 12-16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Jamie Allen Hood and Kimberly Ann Shelby

Kenny Ray Freeman and Sescely Phasia Roberson

Nicholas Michael Kendrick and Grace Katherine Stark

Nicholas Scott Cline and Angela Nichole Strickland

Brayan Alfonso and Ariana Maritza Mojica Luna

Emilio Dontay Davis and Moraima Zagnite Valdez Chavez

Gary Wayne Banks and Mary Warren Blair

Aaron Edward Regalado and Shelby Leigh Hammers

Preston Tanner Tucker and Christian Cheyenne Collard

Daniel Molina Ramirez and Alondra Maria Irigoyen Escobedo

William Kyle Commander and Kimberly Thames Cox

Daniel David Landers Ayala and Alexandria Cecile Holm

Stuart Brian Bartley and Jennifer Lynn Keiss