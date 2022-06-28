Marriage licenses filed from June 13-17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jose Martin Guel Herrera and Miriam Cristal Trejo

Jeffrey Alan Reece and Alyssa Mishea Ford

Caven Michael Cox and Robin Marie Courtney

Rhett Cameron Pilcher and Nicole Elise Welch

Ryan Patrick Liner and Haley Brooke Robinson

Samuel Martinez Estrada and Guadalupe Gomez Rodriquez

Juan Alberto Flores Gonzalez and Yaneth Nefthali Gomez Ochoa

Armando Rivera and Karla Marie Diagostino

William Gregory Scott and Samantha Jo Shail

Abundo Gustavo Perez and Jamie Trinity Austin

Kolby Ashton London and Cherish Renee Fancy Nikole Slaton

Thomas L. Kesterson and Brenda Sue Reed

Patrick OBrien Carter and Claudia Karnette Williams

Damon Adarryl Bigham Sr. and Thelma Pearl Gonzales

Bryan Arteaga Resendiz and Dalton Ray ONeal

Dylan Edell Stafford and Ana Elizabeth Macias

Raymond Lamar Weathersby and Moesha Joshay Humble

Warren Parker Price and Lacey Jo Busby

Kevin Miller and Julie Tootsie Costa

Lloyd George Bullock IV and Allena Caren Ward

