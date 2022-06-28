Marriage licenses filed from June 13-17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jose Martin Guel Herrera and Miriam Cristal Trejo
Jeffrey Alan Reece and Alyssa Mishea Ford
Caven Michael Cox and Robin Marie Courtney
Rhett Cameron Pilcher and Nicole Elise Welch
Ryan Patrick Liner and Haley Brooke Robinson
Samuel Martinez Estrada and Guadalupe Gomez Rodriquez
Juan Alberto Flores Gonzalez and Yaneth Nefthali Gomez Ochoa
Armando Rivera and Karla Marie Diagostino
William Gregory Scott and Samantha Jo Shail
Abundo Gustavo Perez and Jamie Trinity Austin
Kolby Ashton London and Cherish Renee Fancy Nikole Slaton
Thomas L. Kesterson and Brenda Sue Reed
Patrick OBrien Carter and Claudia Karnette Williams
Damon Adarryl Bigham Sr. and Thelma Pearl Gonzales
Bryan Arteaga Resendiz and Dalton Ray ONeal
Dylan Edell Stafford and Ana Elizabeth Macias
Raymond Lamar Weathersby and Moesha Joshay Humble
Warren Parker Price and Lacey Jo Busby
Kevin Miller and Julie Tootsie Costa
Lloyd George Bullock IV and Allena Caren Ward