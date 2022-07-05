Marriage licenses filed from June 20-24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Kevin Jay Lawrence and Angela Anderson James

James Edwin Cline Jr. and Teresa Kay Allen

Juan Pablo Hernandez and Solis Sandra M. Chavez

Alejandro Y. Castillo Morales and Justice Faith Robinson

Tiquio Paredes and Felipa Loredo Orozco

Destiny Lynn Ritch and Jalie Renee Howle

Nicolas James Palacios and Alondra Isabel Perez

Arthur E. Hollins Zimmerman and Leticia Leshawn Stafford

Randal Herman Hoing Jr. and Beverly Bugtong Labador

Hannah Marie Richmond and Kaiyla Shyane Griswold

Johnathan Leroy Taylor and Amanda Joy Robison

Tyler Lee Little and Alena Jane Horton

Curtis Wayne Watson and Alyssa Marie Evenson

Lamberto Cadenas Jr. and Angelica Gudino

David Wesley McMillan and April Dawn Bynum

Taylor Charles Sargent and Abigail Rose Hughes

John Joseph Zavalydriga and Cassandra Jaye Shoesmith

Alfonso Aguilar and Daisy Guadalupe Alvarez

