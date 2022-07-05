Marriage licenses filed from June 20-24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Kevin Jay Lawrence and Angela Anderson James
James Edwin Cline Jr. and Teresa Kay Allen
Juan Pablo Hernandez and Solis Sandra M. Chavez
Alejandro Y. Castillo Morales and Justice Faith Robinson
Tiquio Paredes and Felipa Loredo Orozco
Destiny Lynn Ritch and Jalie Renee Howle
Nicolas James Palacios and Alondra Isabel Perez
Arthur E. Hollins Zimmerman and Leticia Leshawn Stafford
Randal Herman Hoing Jr. and Beverly Bugtong Labador
Hannah Marie Richmond and Kaiyla Shyane Griswold
Johnathan Leroy Taylor and Amanda Joy Robison
Tyler Lee Little and Alena Jane Horton
Curtis Wayne Watson and Alyssa Marie Evenson
Lamberto Cadenas Jr. and Angelica Gudino
David Wesley McMillan and April Dawn Bynum
Taylor Charles Sargent and Abigail Rose Hughes
John Joseph Zavalydriga and Cassandra Jaye Shoesmith
Alfonso Aguilar and Daisy Guadalupe Alvarez