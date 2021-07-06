Marriage licenses filed from June 21 to 25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

David Lynn Modisette and Kamin Lee Leonard

Darrell Wayne Cook and Tamera Dawn Downey

Amado Neftali Espinoza and Bethanie Danielle Longmire

Lucas James Handy and Procell Ashley Brooke Underwood

David Joseph Newsom and Leather Malie Nix

Heather Kay Hodges and Rachel Marie Cherry

Aidan Christopher Wong and Kiersten Paige Scott

Renaud Lopez Urquiza and Guevara Dora Alicia Tovar

Carbajal J. Ines Barrios and Mercedes Monsivais Gorman

Delfino Perez Huerta and Ana Sarai Saldado-Velazquez

Anita Gay Fennell and Patricia A. Stewart

Matthew Scott McAllister and Lindsey Ann Foster

Alessandro Lazalde and Azucena Del Carmen Lopez

Amos Patrick Orr and Ashlie Nichole Reeves

Kenneth Robert Sheppard and Selene Espinoza Parra

Morgan Christopher Pate and Victoria Anna Louise Leak

Robert Lonnie Howard and Shelia Ellen Emmert

Ryan Patrick Smith and Elizabeth Marie Williams

Christopher Shane Whyte and Courtney Ruth Joyce

Jonathan Allen Cato and Laura Marie Perez

Shawn William Rice and Erin Kaide Plunkett

