Marriage licenses filed from June 19-23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
James Earl Bowie Jr. and Krystal Shana Williams
Levi Joel Hammett and Kaitlynn Raye Canaguier
Galen Thomas Stott and Toni Lynn Chapin
Collin Dale Bradley and Courtney Renee Rogers
Chance Matthew Holland and Traci Nicole Romero
Rusty Wayne Bailey and Heather Nicole Fields
Hector Peralez Jr. and Laycen Jewell Watson
Jose Cruz Patino and Enedelia Torres Juarez
Silverio Christian Garrido and Junaita K. Enriquez Garrido
Sawyer Lee Eberhart and Dorian Riley Spradlin
Tyrone Wright and Katrina Ramsour
Andy Wade Lott and Shawna Dionne Dodez
Daryle Earl Washington and Santeijha Krionne Lockridge
Chaz Alan Price and Elizabeth Jean Nevarez
Jonathan Lewis Johnson and Syerra Anastasia Prater
Daniel Joseph Paulukaitis and Sidney Dee Richey
William Elbert Bishop and Cynthia Darlene Humphrey
Terry Lee Sinegal and Ava Melanson
Jason Grant Price and Elizabeth Nicole Ditson
James Frederick Sanders and Hanna Kate Perry
James Dubose Scott and Meghan Michele Conrad
Josue Arcibar and Leopoldo Campos Salazar
Mejia Daniel Sanchez and Alejandro Estrella Itzel Vargas