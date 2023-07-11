Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from June 19-23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

James Earl Bowie Jr. and Krystal Shana Williams

Levi Joel Hammett and Kaitlynn Raye Canaguier

Galen Thomas Stott and Toni Lynn Chapin

Collin Dale Bradley and Courtney Renee Rogers

Chance Matthew Holland and Traci Nicole Romero

Rusty Wayne Bailey and Heather Nicole Fields

Hector Peralez Jr. and Laycen Jewell Watson

Jose Cruz Patino and Enedelia Torres Juarez

Silverio Christian Garrido and Junaita K. Enriquez Garrido

Sawyer Lee Eberhart and Dorian Riley Spradlin

Tyrone Wright and Katrina Ramsour

Andy Wade Lott and Shawna Dionne Dodez

Daryle Earl Washington and Santeijha Krionne Lockridge

Chaz Alan Price and Elizabeth Jean Nevarez

Jonathan Lewis Johnson and Syerra Anastasia Prater

Daniel Joseph Paulukaitis and Sidney Dee Richey

William Elbert Bishop and Cynthia Darlene Humphrey

Terry Lee Sinegal and Ava Melanson

Jason Grant Price and Elizabeth Nicole Ditson

James Frederick Sanders and Hanna Kate Perry

James Dubose Scott and Meghan Michele Conrad

Josue Arcibar and Leopoldo Campos Salazar

Mejia Daniel Sanchez and Alejandro Estrella Itzel Vargas