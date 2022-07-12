Marriage licenses filed from June 27-July 1 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Henrry Mauricio Mendoza Rodriguez and Daniela Maria Lopez Salazar
Grant Yancey Payne and Megan Anne Carswell
Christopher Michael Comer and Shannon Donaldson Comer
Cedric Jerome Lacy and Conicia Nicole Ector
Alex James Strickland and Rebecca Cheyenne Allred
Juan Antonio Rodriguez Aplicano and Dessaire Brittney Aguero
Keither James Holmes and Jozee Leona Bigbey Lee
Lane Thomas Harriss and Idalia Maricela Segovia Trevino
Regan Alan Ravellette and Melanie Nicole Horton
Dakota Lee De Baun and Bailey Jo McIntire
Daniel Alexis Estrada and Jacie Emily Gunter
Billy Gerald Estep Jr. and Alexis Nichole Lawson
Ernest Nnaemeka Njima and Regina Tranell Holland
Seth Michael Krider and Samantha Ann Hathaway
Josue Reyes and Erica Lara
Kerry Takashi Johnson and Rhiannon Danielle Garton
Bryce Zeek Vestal and Skylar Cynthia Dalene Brantley
Keshawn Kiegan Lawler and Crystal Sky Goodman
Glen Howard Hampton and Christy Lynn Bodine
Obed Janai Escandon Esparza and Catiria Marall Ramirez