Marriage licenses filed from June 27-July 1 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Henrry Mauricio Mendoza Rodriguez and Daniela Maria Lopez Salazar

Grant Yancey Payne and Megan Anne Carswell

Christopher Michael Comer and Shannon Donaldson Comer

Cedric Jerome Lacy and Conicia Nicole Ector

Alex James Strickland and Rebecca Cheyenne Allred

Juan Antonio Rodriguez Aplicano and Dessaire Brittney Aguero

Keither James Holmes and Jozee Leona Bigbey Lee

Lane Thomas Harriss and Idalia Maricela Segovia Trevino

Regan Alan Ravellette and Melanie Nicole Horton

Dakota Lee De Baun and Bailey Jo McIntire

Daniel Alexis Estrada and Jacie Emily Gunter

Billy Gerald Estep Jr. and Alexis Nichole Lawson

Ernest Nnaemeka Njima and Regina Tranell Holland

Seth Michael Krider and Samantha Ann Hathaway

Josue Reyes and Erica Lara

Kerry Takashi Johnson and Rhiannon Danielle Garton

Bryce Zeek Vestal and Skylar Cynthia Dalene Brantley

Keshawn Kiegan Lawler and Crystal Sky Goodman

Glen Howard Hampton and Christy Lynn Bodine

Obed Janai Escandon Esparza and Catiria Marall Ramirez

