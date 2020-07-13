Marriage licenses filed from June 29 to July 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jeremaine Torance King and Latosha Ronisha Morgan

Colton John Gehman and Jessica Anna Cleveland

Edwin Omar Cruz Montes and Concepcion Dalila Carbajal Mejia

Joseph Patrick Johnston and Alicia Louise Wood

Cynthia Henry Dillard and Patricia Renee McDonald

Richard Lee Hill Jr. and Melinda Joy Freeman

Joshua Kendon Daniel and Brittni Elizabeth Alford

Tony Bruce Kindle II and Laquisha Cherrell Slaton

Josheph Matthew Ballard and April Ann Thurman

Paulina Hope Hawley and Whitney Chantal Moore

Roger Kent Davidson and Wendy Yvette Farmer

Michael Glen Williams and Tomeka Lynn Jernigan

Oris Booth and Joyce Johnson Bush

James Heath Miller and Courtney Elizabeth Parker

Andres Andrade and Olga Josefina Rincon Ortiz

Jan Marland Jester and Shandra Cates Rash

Wesley Dean Adkinson and Wendi Suzanne Till

Israel Antonio Peralta Dominguez and Elena Gabriela Trejo Portillo

Christian Levi Fennell and Jaylan Eneva Mitchell

Kevin Coy Maddox and Carrie Elaine Hoffman

Craig Jackson Allen and Kayla Michelle Green

Tags