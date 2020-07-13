Marriage licenses filed from June 29 to July 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jeremaine Torance King and Latosha Ronisha Morgan
Colton John Gehman and Jessica Anna Cleveland
Edwin Omar Cruz Montes and Concepcion Dalila Carbajal Mejia
Joseph Patrick Johnston and Alicia Louise Wood
Cynthia Henry Dillard and Patricia Renee McDonald
Richard Lee Hill Jr. and Melinda Joy Freeman
Joshua Kendon Daniel and Brittni Elizabeth Alford
Tony Bruce Kindle II and Laquisha Cherrell Slaton
Josheph Matthew Ballard and April Ann Thurman
Paulina Hope Hawley and Whitney Chantal Moore
Roger Kent Davidson and Wendy Yvette Farmer
Michael Glen Williams and Tomeka Lynn Jernigan
Oris Booth and Joyce Johnson Bush
James Heath Miller and Courtney Elizabeth Parker
Andres Andrade and Olga Josefina Rincon Ortiz
Jan Marland Jester and Shandra Cates Rash
Wesley Dean Adkinson and Wendi Suzanne Till
Israel Antonio Peralta Dominguez and Elena Gabriela Trejo Portillo
Christian Levi Fennell and Jaylan Eneva Mitchell
Kevin Coy Maddox and Carrie Elaine Hoffman
Craig Jackson Allen and Kayla Michelle Green