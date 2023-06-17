Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from June 5-9 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Bloss Emory Poss and Alexis Alise Alex

Anthony Jordan Vargas and Meagan Sierra Bernard

Matthew Edward Cates and Tamara Ruiz Rodriguez

Bob Jeff Mitchell and Ira Lee Thompson

Jerry Wayne Reeves Jr. and Amy Nicole Jones

Cedric Dannell Johnson and Elicia Shena Tolbert

Jonathon Dewayne Waller and Amanda Nell Caton

Zachary Taylor Royce and Bailee D. Lyn Glasscock

Jaron Allen Koesel and Catherine Louise Elliott

Gerald Gerome Smith and Tameka Lashun Hicks

Jermine Gilberto Gutierrez and Fatima Jared Cruz Monzon

Houston Ivory Norris Jr. and Michelle Susanne Reece

Jerry Don Joyner and Maryin Fernanda Jarquin Lopez

Kendrick Ray Leatch and Tiffany Ann Langston

Daniel Charles Bradley and Shaliyah Alexandria Robinson

Eli Bennett Zazulak and Sarah Ann Payne

Michael James Brown and Taylor Breann Locke

Brian Christopher Hanley and Francesca Louise Flores

Orlando William Munoz and Taely Simone Ross