Marriage licenses filed from June 5-9 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Bloss Emory Poss and Alexis Alise Alex
Anthony Jordan Vargas and Meagan Sierra Bernard
Matthew Edward Cates and Tamara Ruiz Rodriguez
Bob Jeff Mitchell and Ira Lee Thompson
Jerry Wayne Reeves Jr. and Amy Nicole Jones
Cedric Dannell Johnson and Elicia Shena Tolbert
Jonathon Dewayne Waller and Amanda Nell Caton
Zachary Taylor Royce and Bailee D. Lyn Glasscock
Jaron Allen Koesel and Catherine Louise Elliott
Gerald Gerome Smith and Tameka Lashun Hicks
Jermine Gilberto Gutierrez and Fatima Jared Cruz Monzon
Houston Ivory Norris Jr. and Michelle Susanne Reece
Jerry Don Joyner and Maryin Fernanda Jarquin Lopez
Kendrick Ray Leatch and Tiffany Ann Langston
Daniel Charles Bradley and Shaliyah Alexandria Robinson
Eli Bennett Zazulak and Sarah Ann Payne
Michael James Brown and Taylor Breann Locke
Brian Christopher Hanley and Francesca Louise Flores
Orlando William Munoz and Taely Simone Ross