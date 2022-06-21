Marriage licenses filed from June 6-10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Elmer Delaine Swan and Marcia G. Aldridge

Kamga Adrien Loic Monkam and Alexis Victoria-Rochelle Jones

Kenneth Lee Bargsley and Rebecca Joyce Pennington

Terry Brian Neal and Carla Beth McCoy

Travis Wayne Crews Jr. and Meredith Patricia Massey

James Daniel Small and Dixie Diann Golden

Jaidon Alec Parrish and Seven Riley Powers

Justin Marshall Kidd and Tess Isabella Spencer

Larry Dewayne Zachery and Timeshia Denise Jackson

William Douglas Harrold Colbert and Tiffeny Renne Attaway Spearmon

Wesley Iris Campbell and Casey Michelle Long

Luke James Jordan and Jordan Taylor Butts

Bobby Markus Aragon and Marisol Lozano

Luke Patrick Wilson and Hannah Grace Bowen

Kenneth Lynn Vineyard and Lisa Jackson White

Anthony Ryan Griffith and Evelyn Jean Yount

Enrique Jacobo Garcia Murillo and Maria Alicia Hernandez

Mark Eugene Tucker Jr. and Vanessa Lynn Zapata

