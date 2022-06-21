Marriage licenses filed from June 6-10 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Elmer Delaine Swan and Marcia G. Aldridge
Kamga Adrien Loic Monkam and Alexis Victoria-Rochelle Jones
Kenneth Lee Bargsley and Rebecca Joyce Pennington
Terry Brian Neal and Carla Beth McCoy
Travis Wayne Crews Jr. and Meredith Patricia Massey
James Daniel Small and Dixie Diann Golden
Jaidon Alec Parrish and Seven Riley Powers
Justin Marshall Kidd and Tess Isabella Spencer
Larry Dewayne Zachery and Timeshia Denise Jackson
William Douglas Harrold Colbert and Tiffeny Renne Attaway Spearmon
Wesley Iris Campbell and Casey Michelle Long
Luke James Jordan and Jordan Taylor Butts
Bobby Markus Aragon and Marisol Lozano
Luke Patrick Wilson and Hannah Grace Bowen
Kenneth Lynn Vineyard and Lisa Jackson White
Anthony Ryan Griffith and Evelyn Jean Yount
Enrique Jacobo Garcia Murillo and Maria Alicia Hernandez
Mark Eugene Tucker Jr. and Vanessa Lynn Zapata