Marriage licenses filed from June 7 to 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Carrenza Donall Watson Sr. and Fredricka Simone Turpeau

Christopher Demarcus Glynn and Lora Maria Espinoza

Anthony Lynn Gresham Jr. and Paisley Rae Jean Quinalty

Bobby Ray Tyler and Diana Lynn Morrow

Jose Luis Cadenas and Shelby Lynn Deluna

Flores Valentin Morales and Elizabet O’Campos Saucedo

Terry Neal Truitt and Barbara Ann Landry

Cecil Danver Roberts II and Desire Lenee Chambers

Hunter Laine Gonzales and Mar-isa Karely Rios

Colin Conrad Bruce and Lyric Elise Nolan

Palomo Candido Gomez and Leanna Marie Crouch

Chance Wade McKey and Paxton Larae Miller

Ryan O’Neal Walthers and Mallory Kaylyn Davis

Colton Lee Wilson and Brianna Kay Sorrow

Marco Antonio Jimenez and Martinez Consuelo Lopez

Dayton Cole Reagh and Laura Robin Stidham

Jaquavion Lister and Shaniya Unchanique Burkes

Loyo Daniel Garay and Mildreth Aracely Aguirre Soto

