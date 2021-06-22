Marriage licenses filed from June 7 to 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Carrenza Donall Watson Sr. and Fredricka Simone Turpeau
Christopher Demarcus Glynn and Lora Maria Espinoza
Anthony Lynn Gresham Jr. and Paisley Rae Jean Quinalty
Bobby Ray Tyler and Diana Lynn Morrow
Jose Luis Cadenas and Shelby Lynn Deluna
Flores Valentin Morales and Elizabet O’Campos Saucedo
Terry Neal Truitt and Barbara Ann Landry
Cecil Danver Roberts II and Desire Lenee Chambers
Hunter Laine Gonzales and Mar-isa Karely Rios
Colin Conrad Bruce and Lyric Elise Nolan
Palomo Candido Gomez and Leanna Marie Crouch
Chance Wade McKey and Paxton Larae Miller
Ryan O’Neal Walthers and Mallory Kaylyn Davis
Colton Lee Wilson and Brianna Kay Sorrow
Marco Antonio Jimenez and Martinez Consuelo Lopez
Dayton Cole Reagh and Laura Robin Stidham
Jaquavion Lister and Shaniya Unchanique Burkes
Loyo Daniel Garay and Mildreth Aracely Aguirre Soto