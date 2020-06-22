Marriage licenses filed from June 8 to 12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jesse Oliver Savage and Tammy Lynette Madding

Brandon Lamar-Davis Johnson and Anjelika Sharell Finley

Jacob Ryan Marshall and Haily Frances Sherman

Palomo Dionicio Garcia and Rosa Maria Borjas de Moreno

Juan Aaron Olivares and Kalyn Martin

Dennis Guy McDonald and Brenda Smith Burton

William Leon Brossett and Lisa Karen Wilson

Jose Gerardo Granados and Gladis Rubi Galindo

Christopher James Pierce and Rikki Chea Elder

Ray Charles Blair and Carla Shenetta Willis

Tyler Jonathan Mackay and Aundria Brooke Tanuyan

Brandon Dakota Hodge and Ashley Elizabeth Henderson

Jacob Rae Pennington and Lacie Dan Rutherford

Joshua Ryan Benham and Mallorie Danielle Muse

Colin Michael Ramsey and Jillian Alexandra Fobell

Luis Miguel Viera Torres and Rosa Nidia Zarate Garcia

Warren H. Dunshee and Emily Nicole Dunshee

Dalton Ray Cobb and Tiphanie Hope Owens

Marvin Bowers and Shemeca Nichole Mathis

Hugo Juvenal Robles Olmedo and Silvia Cardenas Cobos

Dana Lynn Kirk and Candice Rae Meadows

Harold Johnson and Linda Gayle Kenney

Laquentin Dawntay Coby and Alexus Laquatanique Jackson

Nicholas James Snelgrove and Anna Marie Thurston

Eric Michael Dominguez and Tammy R. Zulueta

John Eric Horton and Shelby Lynne Goldstein

Aleck James Stover and Kali Brianne Bishop

Travis Lee Shipley and Kala Deanne Crawford

Rosalino Miranda and Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Guerrero

Rene Alan Livesey and Karla Cecilia Livesey

Orin Janome Nique Austin and Jordan Shaye Exline

Johnny Lee Iacono and Taiya Lynnette Thomas

Charles D. Robinson and Casey Denise Tuel

Blair Hamilton Magee and Erica Skylar Buchanan

Zachary Wayne Plunkett and Stormy Dawn Pearson

Andrew Clyde Sumrow and Rachel Taylor Edwards

Tags