Marriage licenses filed from June 8 to 12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jesse Oliver Savage and Tammy Lynette Madding
Brandon Lamar-Davis Johnson and Anjelika Sharell Finley
Jacob Ryan Marshall and Haily Frances Sherman
Palomo Dionicio Garcia and Rosa Maria Borjas de Moreno
Juan Aaron Olivares and Kalyn Martin
Dennis Guy McDonald and Brenda Smith Burton
William Leon Brossett and Lisa Karen Wilson
Jose Gerardo Granados and Gladis Rubi Galindo
Christopher James Pierce and Rikki Chea Elder
Ray Charles Blair and Carla Shenetta Willis
Tyler Jonathan Mackay and Aundria Brooke Tanuyan
Brandon Dakota Hodge and Ashley Elizabeth Henderson
Jacob Rae Pennington and Lacie Dan Rutherford
Joshua Ryan Benham and Mallorie Danielle Muse
Colin Michael Ramsey and Jillian Alexandra Fobell
Luis Miguel Viera Torres and Rosa Nidia Zarate Garcia
Warren H. Dunshee and Emily Nicole Dunshee
Dalton Ray Cobb and Tiphanie Hope Owens
Marvin Bowers and Shemeca Nichole Mathis
Hugo Juvenal Robles Olmedo and Silvia Cardenas Cobos
Dana Lynn Kirk and Candice Rae Meadows
Harold Johnson and Linda Gayle Kenney
Laquentin Dawntay Coby and Alexus Laquatanique Jackson
Nicholas James Snelgrove and Anna Marie Thurston
Eric Michael Dominguez and Tammy R. Zulueta
John Eric Horton and Shelby Lynne Goldstein
Aleck James Stover and Kali Brianne Bishop
Travis Lee Shipley and Kala Deanne Crawford
Rosalino Miranda and Maria Guadalupe Cardenas Guerrero
Rene Alan Livesey and Karla Cecilia Livesey
Orin Janome Nique Austin and Jordan Shaye Exline
Johnny Lee Iacono and Taiya Lynnette Thomas
Charles D. Robinson and Casey Denise Tuel
Blair Hamilton Magee and Erica Skylar Buchanan
Zachary Wayne Plunkett and Stormy Dawn Pearson
Andrew Clyde Sumrow and Rachel Taylor Edwards